‘Written in the stars’: Yuvraj Singh thrilled as captain Shubman Gill slams maiden Test century in England | Cricket News

Rishabh Pant celebrating his century vs England (Image via X/@BCCI)

A packed stadium at Headingley was witness to Shubman Gill’s first century as Test captain on Friday. The 25-year-old bagged a thrilling ton as his impressive innings steered India to 359/3 at stumps on Day 3. Gill’s knock not only steadied India after the early wickets of KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan, but also sent a strong message in this new era without Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. His composed ton laid the foundation for a solid first innings and showcased his growing maturity as both a batter and leader. Former India star Yuvraj Singh, who has long mentored and backed Gill, summed up what many felt, posting a heartfelt message on X:“Some things clearly are written in the stars. Congratulations @ShubmanGill on your first overseas century as Test captain. You clearly understand what a serious responsibility it is and you’ve let your bat do all the talking. Well done and here’s to many more! #INDvsENG“

The bond between Yuvraj and Gill runs deep — both Punjabi cricketers, with Yuvraj guiding the youngster in his formative years, sharing tips on mental toughness and handling big-match pressure.Alongside Gill, vice-captain Rishabh Pant too put in a solid innings, reaching 65 from 102 deliveries. After coming in for Sai Sudharsan at number five, the 27-year-old deputy has been relentlessly putting up a show against England’s bowling line-up.

After Gill’s impressive century, his third against England and first in the country, former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan also took to X as he shared his praise for the new captain. Pathan wrote, “A full house at Headingley witnessed a Shubman Gill masterclass -a hundred full of flair and finesse.” India will look to increase their lead, as Gill and Pant return to the crease on Day 2. India will attempt to establish their dominance over the first Test in Headingley, and take a 1-0 lead in the series as they enter this new era.