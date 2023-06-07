বুধবার , ৭ জুন ২০২৩ | ২৪শে জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  /  খেলাধুলা

WTC Final: Virat Kohli calls David Warner ‘impact player’ | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ৭, ২০২৩ ২:০৭ অপরাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: India’s star batsman Virat Kohli lauded the skills of Australian swashbuckling opener David Warner ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final starting June 7 at the Oval in London.
In a video posted by ICC, Virat called Warner an “Impact player” for Australia. He said that when Warner gets going then it is difficult to stop him as he does not make many mistakes.
“Virat Kohli knows the impact David Warner can have in a big match,” the ICC Twitter handle captioned the video.

“Impact player. When David gets going, he can take the game away from you pretty quickly. He’s someone that you probably look to get out pretty quickly otherwise he can hurt you very early and consistently. He seems to have this zone that he gets into where he just starts hitting boundaries and doesn’t stop and he doesn’t make many mistakes in that space,” Virat said.

“He has always played impactful innings for Australia across formats and test cricket as well he’s had some amazing innings that he had played for the Australian team and is certainly a very dangerous player and someone that you need to get rid of pretty quickly,” he said.





Source link

