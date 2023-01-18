বুধবার , ১৮ জানুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ৪ঠা মাঘ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

WTT Contender: Sathiyan-Manika move into quarters | More sports News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জানুয়ারি ১৮, ২০২৩ ৫:৪৭ অপরাহ্ণ
1674042434 photo



msid 97089858,imgsize 41514

DOHA: Indian mixed doubles pair of G Sathiyan and Manika Batra advanced to the quarterfinals of the WTT Contender with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Tin-Tin Ho and Samuel Walker on Wednesday.
Manika and Sathiyan toiled hard for 40 minutes before eking out a 6-11, 11-8, 8-11, 11-7, 11-8 win over the English pair in their first round match.
The Indian duo, which had won a silver at the WTT Contender Nova Gorica in Slovenia last November, will take on the Spanish pair of Maria Xiao and Alvaro Robles next.
In the men’s singles, veteran Achanta Sharath Kamal hardly broke a sweat as he cruised into the second round with a 11-8, 11-9, 11-8 win over Chinese Taipei’s Chuang Chih-Yuan.





