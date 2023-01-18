WTT Contender: Sathiyan-Manika move into quarters | More sports News







DOHA: Indian mixed doubles pair of G Sathiyan and Manika Batra advanced to the quarterfinals of the WTT Contender with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Tin-Tin Ho and Samuel Walker on Wednesday.

Manika and Sathiyan toiled hard for 40 minutes before eking out a 6-11, 11-8, 8-11, 11-7, 11-8 win over the English pair in their first round match.

The Indian duo, which had won a silver at the WTT Contender Nova Gorica in Slovenia last November, will take on the Spanish pair of Maria Xiao and Alvaro Robles next.

In the men’s singles, veteran Achanta Sharath Kamal hardly broke a sweat as he cruised into the second round with a 11-8, 11-9, 11-8 win over Chinese Taipei’s Chuang Chih-Yuan.









