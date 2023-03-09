বৃহস্পতিবার , ৯ মার্চ ২০২৩ | ২৪শে ফাল্গুন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
WWE in talks to legalize betting on scripted match results: Report | WWE News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ৯, ২০২৩ ১২:৪১ অপরাহ্ণ
According to a CNBC report on Wednesday, talks are on between the World Wrestling Entertainment and the gambling regulators in Colorado and Michigan in order to legalize betting on scripted matches in the world famous WWE.
The media and entertainment company is working with accounting firm Ernst & Young, which has worked with award shows including the Academy Awards and the Emmys, to prevent results of scripted matches from being leaked to the public, according to the report.
Earlier this year, WWE announced that it was launching a review to explore “strategic alternatives” for the company.
It has also been reported by the CNBC that WWE will meet potential buyers next month.
(With agency inputs)





Source link

