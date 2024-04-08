সোমবার , ৮ এপ্রিল ২০২৪ | ২৫শে চৈত্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

Yash Thakur: ‘I stuck to my plan…’: Five-star Yash Thakur credits team strategy for success | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ৮, ২০২৪ ৬:২৭ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1712536035 photo



msid 109112861,imgsize 64938

NEW DELHI: Indian seam bowler Yash Thakur spearheaded Lucknow Super Giants to a resounding victory over Gujarat Titans in Sunday’s IPL clash, clinching the Player of the Match award for his exceptional performance.
Thakur’s memorable five-wicket haul proved pivotal in LSG’s triumph, as he dismantled the Gujarat Titans’ batting lineup with figures of 5-30, leading his team to a commanding 33-run win.
Reflecting on his remarkable achievement, Thakur attributed his success to meticulous planning and team strategy, emphasizing the importance of executing their game plan against key opposition batsmen.”Happy with this five-wicket haul and Man of the Match award. I had planned against Gill, I stuck to my plan, KL Rahul had advised me to do so and it paid off,” Thakur stated, highlighting the significance of adhering to their strategies on the field.
Thakur also acknowledged the unfortunate injury to teammate Mayank Yadav, which prompted captain KL Rahul to entrust him with the responsibility to make the most of the opportunity.

“Unfortunately Mayank Yadav got injured, so KL said it was my day and asked me to make the most of it. We are winning the first game against GT in IPL history, very happy with it,” Thakur added, expressing his delight at contributing to LSG’s historic victory.
Thakur’s exceptional bowling display, combined with solid performances from other bowlers including Krunal Pandya, ensured that LSG successfully defended their total of 163-5 against Gujarat Titans’ chase.
With this victory, Lucknow Super Giants continue to maintain their strong position in the IPL 2024 season, showcasing their formidable bowling prowess and team spirit on the field.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm NAVY Ifter
চট্টগ্রামে ১৫ হাজার পরিবার পেল নৌবাহিনীর ইফতার সামগ্রী
বাংলাদেশ
1712536035 photo
Yash Thakur: ‘I stuck to my plan…’: Five-star Yash Thakur credits team strategy for success | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
malaika arora hot video 2024 04 633a9a22b9c74c79ba4a77f5162cb92d
Sexy Video! Malaika Arora Flaunts Ample Cleavage In A Black Bralette; Aces Yoga Poses In Viral Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm Harun member
আন্দোলনের সময় নিহত হারুন মেম্বারের বাড়িতে রিজভী
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
untitled design 5 3

Meghalaya Govt Planning to Seek Centre’s Help in Dealing with Fuel Price Hike

 caramel custard

ক্যারামেল কাস্টার্ড রেসিপি, caramel custard recipe– News18 Bangla

 IMG 20220310 WA0013

টাঙ্গাইলে জাতীয় দুর্যোগ প্রস্তুতি দিবস উপলক্ষে ভূমিকম্প ও অগ্নিকান্ড বিষয়ক মহড়া অনুষ্ঠিত

 image 454595 1629126923

কোনোদিন আমি ভীত হইনি, আমি ভীত হব না: শেখ হাসিনা

 wm Jagannath University Motif With Sarabangla Logo 750x563 750x563

জবিতে র‍্যাগিংয়ের বিরুদ্ধে ‘জিরো টলারেন্স’

 pan 202301241853151 20230704215515

বিরোধী দলের আপত্তি সত্ত্বেও আরপিও সংশোধনী বিল পাস

 wm jan cholacvodv dcjd dj dsjo

হরতালে ঢাকায় যান চলাচল স্বাভাবিক, পিকেটারশূন্য নয়াপল্টন

 1657728048 photo

CoA sends final draft constitution of AIFF to FIFA | Football News

 wm Kader Siddiki

বাসাইলে ভোট সুষ্ঠু হলে জাতীয় নির্বাচনে যাবেন কাদের সিদ্দিকী

 IMG 20220724 WA0018

পাঁচবিবিতে পল্লী বিদ্যুৎ সমিতির নতুন ভবন উদ্বোধন