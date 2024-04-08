Yash Thakur: ‘I stuck to my plan…’: Five-star Yash Thakur credits team strategy for success | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Indian seam bowler Yash Thakur spearheaded Lucknow Super Giants to a resounding victory over Gujarat Titans in Sunday’s IPL clash, clinching the Player of the Match award for his exceptional performance.Thakur’s memorable five-wicket haul proved pivotal in LSG’s triumph, as he dismantled the Gujarat Titans’ batting lineup with figures of 5-30, leading his team to a commanding 33-run win.Reflecting on his remarkable achievement, Thakur attributed his success to meticulous planning and team strategy, emphasizing the importance of executing their game plan against key opposition batsmen.”Happy with this five-wicket haul and Man of the Match award. I had planned against Gill, I stuck to my plan, KL Rahul had advised me to do so and it paid off,” Thakur stated, highlighting the significance of adhering to their strategies on the field.Thakur also acknowledged the unfortunate injury to teammate Mayank Yadav , which prompted captain KL Rahul to entrust him with the responsibility to make the most of the opportunity.

“Unfortunately Mayank Yadav got injured, so KL said it was my day and asked me to make the most of it. We are winning the first game against GT in IPL history, very happy with it,” Thakur added, expressing his delight at contributing to LSG’s historic victory.

Thakur’s exceptional bowling display, combined with solid performances from other bowlers including Krunal Pandya , ensured that LSG successfully defended their total of 163-5 against Gujarat Titans’ chase.

With this victory, Lucknow Super Giants continue to maintain their strong position in the IPL 2024 season, showcasing their formidable bowling prowess and team spirit on the field.