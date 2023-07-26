Yashasvi Jaiswal climbs 11 spots, Rohit Sharma 9th in ICC Test rankings | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Rising Indian star Yashasvi Jaiswal made an impressive climb of 11 places to reach 63rd position among batters in the latest ICC Test rankings released on Wednesday. This significant rise in his ranking is attributed to his recent performances in the drawn second Test against the West Indies in Port of Spain, where he scored 57 and 38 accumulating a total of 466 points.

Meanwhile, the Indian skipper Rohit Sharmaalso made a slight advancement and now stands at ninth position among the Test batters.

He scored 80 and 57 in the second Test, consolidating his position as the highest-ranked Indian Test batter with 759 points. Rohit shares the ninth spot with Dimuth Karunaratne from Sri Lanka.Other Indian players in the rankings include Rishabh Pant, who slipped one slot to 12th place with 743 points, and Virat Kohli, who retained his 14th place with 733 points.

Notably, former top-ranked batters, Marnus Labuschagne of Australia and Joe Root of England, have made significant progress, each rising three places to reach the second and third positions, respectively. At the top of the list remains New Zealand’s Kane Williamson, with an impressive rating of 883 points.

In the England team, Zak Crawley experienced a notable jump of 13 places to secure the 35th position, while Harry Brook reached the 11th position, and Jonny Bairstow climbed three places to joint-19th, all thanks to their impressive performances in the rankings after the fourth Ashes Test.

Veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (879) continues his stay at the top in the bowlers’ list, while Ravindra Jadeja (782) has climbed to sixth.

Pacer Mohammad Siraj has also seen an upward movement in the list as he rose six places to 33rd.

Sri Lankan Prabath Jayasuriya’s seven-wicket haul in Galle has lifted him seven places to a career-best seventh position.

Jayasuriya’s spin partner Ramesh Mendis is up one place to 21st after finishing with six wickets in the match.

Pacers Mark Wood (up three places to 23rd) and Chris Woakes (up five places to 31st) are the main gainers for England, while Pakistan leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed (up 12 places to 45th) and West Indies left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican (up six places to 62nd) are among the others to advance.

In the all-rounders’ rankings, Jadeja and Ashwin continue to hold on to the top two spots, while Axar Patel is static on number five.

