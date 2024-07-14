Yashasvi Jaiswal only second batter to achieve a massive feat in men’s T20Is | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Yashasvi Jaiswal made history by achieving a remarkable feat in men’s T20I cricket. He became just the second batsman ever to hit sixes off the first two deliveries of a T20I match.Indian opener Jaiswal attained the landmark in the fifth and last T20I of the series against Zimbabwe in Harare on Sunday.The left-handed Jaiswal smacked a slog sweep over midwicket off Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza off the first ball of the match which turned out to be a no-ball for overstepping.

Jaiswal then went on to take the full advantage of a free-hit and clobbered the loft straight down the ground for another maximum as India’s score read 13 off just 1 ball.

Jaiswal, however, failed to keep the momentum going and succumbed to the sheer pace of the delivery. Raza’s yorker-length ball targeted Jaiswal’s toes, resulting in his leg stump being dislodged from the ground.

Tanzania’s Ivan Selemani was the first batter to hit sixes off the first two balls of a T20I in 2022 against Rwanda’s Martin Akayezu.

England’s opening batsman Phil Salt showcased his power-hitting skills by launching two consecutive sixes off the first two deliveries of the innings.

However, Salt’s maximums were struck while pursuing the target set by the opposition. Salt’s back-to-back sixes were witnessed during England’s match against Oman in the T20 World Cup last month.