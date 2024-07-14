রবিবার , ১৪ জুলাই ২০২৪ | ৩০শে আষাঢ়, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

Yashasvi Jaiswal only second batter to achieve a massive feat in men’s T20Is | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ১৪, ২০২৪ ৮:০৭ অপরাহ্ণ
1720966024 photo



msid 111732162,imgsize 54054

NEW DELHI: Yashasvi Jaiswal made history by achieving a remarkable feat in men’s T20I cricket. He became just the second batsman ever to hit sixes off the first two deliveries of a T20I match.
Indian opener Jaiswal attained the landmark in the fifth and last T20I of the series against Zimbabwe in Harare on Sunday.
The left-handed Jaiswal smacked a slog sweep over midwicket off Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza off the first ball of the match which turned out to be a no-ball for overstepping.

Jaiswal then went on to take the full advantage of a free-hit and clobbered the loft straight down the ground for another maximum as India’s score read 13 off just 1 ball.
Jaiswal, however, failed to keep the momentum going and succumbed to the sheer pace of the delivery. Raza’s yorker-length ball targeted Jaiswal’s toes, resulting in his leg stump being dislodged from the ground.
Tanzania’s Ivan Selemani was the first batter to hit sixes off the first two balls of a T20I in 2022 against Rwanda’s Martin Akayezu.
England’s opening batsman Phil Salt showcased his power-hitting skills by launching two consecutive sixes off the first two deliveries of the innings.
However, Salt’s maximums were struck while pursuing the target set by the opposition. Salt’s back-to-back sixes were witnessed during England’s match against Oman in the T20 World Cup last month.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Job kota3
সাংবাদিকদের ওপর হামলার ঘটনায় কোটা আন্দোলনকারীদের বিরুদ্ধে মামলা
বাংলাদেশ
1720966024 photo
Yashasvi Jaiswal only second batter to achieve a massive feat in men’s T20Is | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
radhika merchant isha ambani 2024 07 8c39f9c815018916888807a3e91d7e52
Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta Surprise Radhika Merchant With a Special Dance, Video Goes Viral
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
afbde42d 0cf2 4704 8fcc 21aec9f7839c
কুবি শিক্ষার্থীদের গণপদযাত্রা ও স্মারকলিপি প্রদান
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm CTG Mononoyon 1

মনোনয়ন জমায় উৎসবের আমেজ, উপেক্ষিত আচরণবিধি!

 Nilpahamri Nari Nirjaton 2

নীলফামারীতে প্রতিকি চিহেৃ নারী নির্যাতনের প্রতিবাদ

 1645719212 photo

India vs Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma becomes leading run-getter in T20Is | Cricket News

 wm SAARC Motif for Sarabangla 13 03 2020

সার্ক শীর্ষ সম্মেলন চায় না ভারত

 99913523

NBA: Action pics of exciting playoffs

 1627283897 news18 logo

Aryan Khan Was Framed Up In Drugs Case, Claims Businessman

 1670634448 photo

Netherlands vs Argentina Highlights: Messi’s Argentina beat Netherlands 4-3 on penalties to reach semis | Football News

 libra ins

সাপ্তাহিক দর বৃদ্ধির শীর্ষে লিবরা ইনফিউশন – Corporate Sangbad

 received 623528022395071

আনোয়ারায় যুবলীগের ৪৯তম প্রতিষ্ঠা বার্ষিকী উদযাপন

 akash

মামলা থেকে ‘অব্যাহতির আশ্বাসে’ টিপুকে হত্যার কন্ট্রাক্ট নেন মাসুম – Corporate Sangbad