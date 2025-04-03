Yashasvi Jaiswal’s switch hit: From elite Mumbai to Ranji Trophy minnows Goa | Cricket News

Yashasvi Jaiswal (Reuters Photo)

MUMBAI: India’s Test opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has left the cricket fraternity stunned with his decision to switch from domestic powerhouse Mumbai to Ranji Trophy minnows Goa. The 23-year-old will lead Goa in the 2025-26 season.

Jaiswal sent an email to Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Wednesday requesting a no-objection certificate (NOC) for his transfer from Mumbai to Goa starting next season.

“We have accepted his request,” MCA secretary Abhay Hadap told TOI.

Poll What is the main reason players switch domestic teams?

Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!

The reason for this sudden decision is known best to the player, but it is understood that he has had differences with some senior members of Mumbai Ranji team.

In his communication to MCA, Jaiswal stated: “I have had the privilege of representing Mumbai in domestic cricket and have immensely benefited from the opportunities provided by the association. However, after careful consideration of my career aspirations and personal circumstances, I decided to seek a transfer…”

“I assure you that this decision is made in good faith and with due respect to the association that has supported my development. I am willing to comply with all necessary formalities as per the BCCI’s player transfer regulations and will ensure a smooth transition. Thank you for your support and guidance throughout my time with Mumbai. I sincerely appreciate all the opportunities given to me and hope to maintain a positive relationship with the association in the future,” Yashasvi Jaiswal wrote to MCA.

BCCI joint secretary Rohan Desai, former secretary of the Goa Cricket Association (GCA), told TOI, “It’s a big development for Goan cricket. Goa’s cricketers, especially the youngsters, will get to learn a lot from Jaiswal, who is a part of India’s Test team. It’s a blessing that a player of his stature will be a part of Goa’s dressing room. It’s a good decision by the GCA management to include Yashasvi in the squad. I’m looking forward to an exciting season for Goa.”

Goa, who played in the Plate division of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season and won the final, have been promoted to the Elite division for the coming season.

Jaiswal began his first-class career for Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium in Jan 2019 against Chhattisgarh in the Ranji Trophy. He has scored 863 runs at an average of 53.93 with four centuries and two fifties in 10 First-Class matches for Mumbai. In June 2022, he scored consecutive centuries (100 & 181) against Uttar Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy.

His performances for Mumbai led to his national selection. In October 2019, at age 17, he became the youngest cricketer to score a List A double century, making 203 off 154 balls against Jharkhand in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

In 25 List A games for Mumbai, he has scored 1296 runs at an average of 58.90. He has also represented Mumbai in 28 T20s, scoring 648 runs at a strike-rate of 136.42.

Several Mumbai players, including Arjun Tendulkar, Siddhesh Lad, Eknath Kerkar and Kshemal Waingankar have previously represented Goa. Other prominent Mumbai players who left the association to play for other sides include Sarfaraz Khan (played for UP before coming back), Munaf Patel (to Maharashtra), Sairaj Bahutule (to Maharashtra), Amol Muzumdar (to Assam) and Wasim Jaffer (to Vidarbha).

Following BCCI’s directive for players to participate in domestic cricket, Jaiswal played for Mumbai in the 2024- 25 Ranji Trophy, scoring 4 & 26 in their loss to Jammu & Kashmir in January. Though selected as a non-travelling substitute in the team for the Champions Trophy, he was included in Mumbai’s Ranji squad for their semifinal against Vidarbha in Nagpur on Feb 17. However, an ankle injury prevented his participation.

Despite his origins in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, Jaiswal shares a strong connection with Mumbai. During his early days, he resided in the Muslim United SC tent at Azad Maidan before coach Jwala Singh provided him with an accommodation.

Currently, Jaiswal is going through a lean run in IPL 2025 with Rajasthan Royals, managing only 34 runs in three matches so far. However, he performed admirably in the 2024-25 Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, logging 391 runs in five Tests at an average of 43.44, including one century and two half-centuries.