‘Yeh zaroorat Cook ke jaane ke baad padhi’: Sehwag’s hilarious dig at England after reports emerge they will travel with personal chef | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Virender Sehwag is known for his witty posts on social media and former India opener again showcased his comic brilliance after reports emerged that England will travel to India with their personal chef .England is scheduled to embark on a tour of India for a five-match Test series this month, setting the stage for an exciting clash between two cricketing powerhouses.

England decided to travel with the famous football club Manchester United’s chef, in order to ensure nutritious food for players who love the spicy stuff.

Responding to a post by England’s Barmy Army on X (formerly Twitter), Sehwag hilariously trolled England saying that they need their own chef after the retirement of former skipper Alastair Cook .

He added that England players won’t require a personal chef in the IPL 2024.

‘Yeh zaroorat Cook ke jaane ke baad padhi. IPL mein nahi padegi,’ Sehwag wrote on X.

Chef Omar Meziane in the past travelled with the team to Pakistan in December 2022 when Ben Stokes’ side whitewashed the home team.

“England will take their own chef on tour to India later this month to try and avoid players falling ill during the seven-week trip. The chef will join the squad in Hyderabad before the first Test on January 25 in an attempt to keep on top of the players’ nutrition,” The Telegraph said in a report.

England will start their series in Hyderabad, followed by matches in Vishakhapatnam, Rajkot, Ranchi and Dharamsala.

England last won a Test series in India in 2012.