You cannot command or demand respect, it has to be earned: MS Dhoni | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Legendary wicketkeeper-batter and former India skipper MS Dhoni emphasised that a captain earns respect by how they “walk and talk” in moments of defeat.The 42-year-old Dhoni is one of the most decorated captains in cricket history and the first to win all ICC white-ball trophies: the ICC T20 World Cup (2007), ICC Cricket World Cup (2011), and ICC Champions Trophy (2013).Dhoni has also led Chennai Super Kings to five IPL titles and two Champions League T20 (CLT20) titles.

“You lead by example through ups and downs because when you are successful it’s very easy to say this is what we do but when times are tough is the real-time and you have to walk that talk – in those moments if you are still the same, that time you earn the respect,” MS Dhoni said in a video posted by Dubai Eye 103.8 YouTube channel.

Throughout the season, Dhoni has amassed 161 runs in 11 innings of 14 matches at a strike rate of 220.54 and an average of 53.67.

“The important thing is that you need to earn the respect of the people you are leading. You cannot command or demand respect, it has to be earned. I may have a position in the institution and it needs to be respected. But I as an individual, sitting on that chair, need to earn that respect. I can’t be saying you need to respect me because I’m sitting on this chair,” he added.

CSK’s chances of making the playoffs were dashed on Saturday after their loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League match. During the game, Dhoni batted for about four overs, amassing 25 runs at a strike rate of 192.31.

After CSK endured the heartbreaking loss, all eyes and cameras were focused on Dhoni, eagerly waiting for him to drop a hint about his future. However, the veteran wicketkeeper remained tight-lipped, leaving fans anticipating his next move.

With five IPL titles, Dhoni and former Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma are tied for the most successful captaincy records in league history.

Dhoni handed the captaincy baton to Ruturaj Gaikwad before the IPL 2024 season.