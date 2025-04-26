‘You don’t need to prove your patriotism’: Yogeshwar Dutt in support of Neeraj Chopra after social media abuse | Off the field News

File photos of Olympic medallists Yogeshwar Dutt (L) and Neeraj Chopra (R).

Former India wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt came out in support of javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday, a day after the two-time Olympic medallist issued a strongly-worded statement at social media abuse. In a post, Chopra said he had been bombarded with “hate and abuse” for inviting Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem to next month’s NC Classic in Bengaluru.

Chopra clarified that the Paris Olympic champion’s presence was “completely out of question” in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack which claimed 26 lives. The Tokyo Olympics gold-medallist and Paris Games silver-winning star said he was deeply hurt to see his and his family’s integrity being questioned.

2012 London Olympics bronze medallist Yogeshwar Dutt urged Neeraj to not prove his patriotism to anyone while lauding the “leader of the nation.”

“Neeraj Bhai, you neither need to prove your patriotism nor prove yourself. It is only a sportsperson and a soldier who raises the tricolour flag on foreign soil and glorifies the name of the country. And you are a soldier along with being a sportsperson.

“These people who speak nonsense are those trivial ideological people who are neither concerned about the country nor patriotism.

“You are a champion, you are the leader of the nation, keep moving ahead like this.

“The champion is always the best,” wrote the two-time Asian Games and Commonwealth Games medallist.

Chopra had invited Nadeem, who defeated the Indian in Paris last year to win gold, for the inaugural Neeraj Chopra Classic next month.

“After all that has taken place over the last 48 hours, Arshad’s presence at the NC Classic was completely out of the question. My country and its interests will always come first,” Chopra, who is a Subedar Major in the Indian Army, said in a lengthy post on ‘X’.

“To those that are going through the loss of their people, my thoughts and prayers are with you. Along with the entire nation, I am both hurt and angry at what has taken place,” said Chopra.

“I am confident that our country’s response will show our strength as a nation and justice will be served,” he added.

Nadeem had declined to compete at the NC Classic citing other commitments.