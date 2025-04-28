Yusuf Pathan’s heartfelt note to IPL’s youngest centurion Vaibhav Suryavanshi | Cricket News

Vaibhav Suryavanshi (BCCI/IPL Photo)

NEW DELHI: Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed the fastest hundred by any Indian and became the youngest-ever centurion in IPL history as Rajasthan Royals defeated Gujarat Titans by eight wickets in their contest on Monday. The 14-year-old sensation from Samastipur hammered 101 off just 38 balls, including 11 sixes and seven fours, achieving the milestone at the age of 14 years and 32 days — the youngest ever to score a century in the tournament’s history.

Chasing a daunting target of 210 on a batting-friendly surface, Rajasthan Royals overhauled the total comfortably, reaching 212 for two in just 15.5 overs.

Yashasvi Jaiswal provided solid support at the other end, scoring an unbeaten 70 off 40 balls to guide Rajasthan to victory.

Suryavanshi, who dazzled with his fearless strokeplay, brought up his whirlwind century off just 35 balls, registering the second-fastest hundred in IPL history. He was eventually dismissed for 101 off 37 deliveries, also becoming the youngest player to score a century in men’s T20 cricket.

The record for the fastest IPL century remains with former West Indies superstar Chris Gayle, who smashed a 30-ball ton for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Pune Warriors in April 2013.

With his heroics, Suryavanshi broke Yusuf Pathan’s long-standing record for the fastest IPL century by an Indian. Pathan had scored a century in 37 balls for Rajasthan Royals against Mumbai Indians back in 2010.

Following Suryavanshi’s remarkable feat, Pathan took to social media to congratulate the youngster.

“Many congratulations to young #VaibhavSuryavanshi for breaking my record of the fastest @IPL hundred by an Indian! Even more special to see it happen while playing for @rajasthanroyals, just like I did. There’s truly something magical about this franchise for youngsters. Long way to go, champ!,” Pathan wrote.

Earlier this season, Punjab Kings’ opener Priyansh Arya had also impressed with a 39-ball century against Chennai Super Kings, while Sunrisers Hyderabad and India opener Abhishek Sharma registered a ton off 40 balls against Punjab Kings.