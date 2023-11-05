রবিবার , ৫ নভেম্বর ২০২৩ | ২০শে কার্তিক, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

Yuvraj Singh sends a heartwarming message to Virat Kohli on his 35th birthday | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ৫, ২০২৩ ১:৩৮ অপরাহ্ণ
Yuvraj Singh sends a heartwarming message to Virat Kohli on his 35th birthday | Cricket News


Wishing Virat Kohli on his 35th birthday, former star India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh wrote a heartwarming message for his teammate from India’s title-winning 2011 World Cup campaign.
WISH VIRAT KOHLI
Wishes are pouring in for the former India captain, who is at the top of his game in the ongoing World Cup where India have won all their seven matches so far to book a place in the semifinals of ICC’s showpiece 50-over event.
In his message, Yuvraj talked about Kohli’s hunger for success as a youngster and how he has continued to scale new peaks and become an inspiration for others.

Virat6

Here’s what Yuvraj wrote:
“When you joined the team as a youngster who was eager for opportunities and hungry to perform, it was clear to everyone that you were destined for greatness. You’ve not only made a mark for yourself but have also inspired countless others to strive for excellence.
As you celebrate another year of breaking and setting records, take a moment to reflect on all that you’ve achieved. Proud to have shared this incredible journey with you, and to see you grow from strength to strength.
May your passion and determination continue to drive you and the Indian team to new heights in the World Cup and make our nation proud once again.”





