সোমবার , ৮ মে ২০২৩ | ২৫শে বৈশাখ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Yuzvendra Chahal becomes joint highest wicket-taker in IPL history | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ৮, ২০২৩ ১২:৩৭ অপরাহ্ণ
1683527844 photo


Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has joined Dwayne Bravo at 183 wickets apiece to become the joint leading wicket-taker in the Indian Premier League history.
In the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday, Rajasthan Royals‘ Chahal reached the milestone during his spell of 4/29.

Chahal now has 183 IPL wickets in 142 matches at an average of 21.60 and an economy rate of 7.65. His best is 5/40. In comparison, former Chennai Super Kings’ all-rounder Bravo took 161 matches to get to 183 wickets.
The list of top-five wicket-takers in the IPL also includes Piyush Chawla (174 wickets), Amit Mishra (172) and Ravichandran Ashwin (171).

However, despite Chahal’s four-wicket spell on Sunday, Rajasthan lost to Hyderabad by four wickets in a dramatic last-ball finish.
Just when it felt the game had finished in favour of the home team RR, the umpire ruled the last ball delivered by medium-pacer Sandeep Sharma as no-ball and Abdul Samad sent the ‘free hit’ delivery into the stands for a six, which reversed the result.

cricket-1-AI
taboola.com,1209195,DIRECT,c228e6794e811952 spotx.tv,71451,RESELLER spotxchange.com,71451,RESELLER pubmatic.com,156307,RESELLER appnexus.com,3364,RESELLER indexexchange.com,183756,RESELLER contextweb.com,560382,RESELLER tremorhub.com,z87wm,RESELLER rubiconproject.com,16698,RESELLER openx.com,539154393,RESELLER freewheel.tv,799921,RESELLER smartadserver.com,3563,RESELLER beachfront.com,13749,RESELLER emxdgt.com,1643,RESELLER improvedigital.com,1577,RESELLER video.unrulymedia.com,1166984029,RESELLER inmobi.com,a985e39014a94721a8e97c929d32ef9d,RESELLER pubnative.net,1007180,RESELLER smaato.com,1100047487,RESELLER synacor.com,82376,RESELLER sonobi.com,9a1db44c9c,RESELLER yahoo.com,59189,RESELLER imds.tv,82376,RESELLER yahoo.com,59177,RESELLER vidoomy.com,2717565,RESELLER

(With agency inputs)





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm CTGNEWS 1
বিসিএসে প্রকৌশল ক্যাডার চালুর দাবি
বাংলাদেশ
1683527844 photo
Yuzvendra Chahal becomes joint highest wicket-taker in IPL history | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
New Project 13 7
‘কেএফসি চিকেন’ মাত্র ১০ টাকায়! উপচে পড়ছে ভোজনবিলাসীদের ভিড়viral video shows kfc chicken sold at rs 10 only – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
shriya saran sexy photos 1
HOT! Shriya Saran Raises Heat in Black Bra Top, Thigh-High Slit Skirt; Sexy Video Goes Viral; Watch
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm hunter biden

বাইডেনসহ ১৩ মার্কিনির বিরুদ্ধে রুশ নিষেধাজ্ঞা

 ghh 20230301160000

ঘরে বসেই অনলাইনে সোমপুর বৌদ্ধ বিহার দর্শনের সুযোগ

 pm modi call for u dig app

BJP Looks to Raise Election Pitch with PM Modi, HM Shah on Back-to-back Visits to Poll-bound Karnataka

 xx

Mahindra XUV700: বছরের সব চেয়ে নজরকাড়া গাড়ি! সেরার তালিকায় উঠে এসেছে Mahindra XUV700

 wm CTG Award

চট্টগ্রামে ‘মেয়র পদক’ পেলেন ৪ ব্যক্তি ও গাউছিয়া কমিটি

 wm Obaidul Qader Briefing at Home 03 04 2020 750x563 1 750x563 1

রাজনীতি থেকে বিএনপির বিদায় নেওয়ার সময় এসেছে: ওবায়দুল কাদের

 wm Juboleuige 2 11 November 2021

‘প্রয়োজনে দলের মধ্যেও দুর্নীতির বিরুদ্ধে কাজ করবে যুবলীগ’

 popular life in

নগদ লভ্যাংশ পাঠিয়েছে পপুলার লাইফ ইন্স্যুরেন্স – Corporate Sangbad

 4

Caesarean Delivery: সিজার হলে ঠিক কতদিন পর থেকে স্বাভাবিক জীবন ও শারীরিক সম্পর্ক! বিশেষজ্ঞদের বিরাট মতামত

 sleep divorce

সঙ্গীর সঙ্গে এক বিছানায় ঘুমোতে চান না? স্লিপ ডিভোর্সের পথে হাঁটতে পারেন! কী সেটি What is Sleep Divorce couples are considering it for the betterment of relationship – News18 Bangla