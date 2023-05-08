Yuzvendra Chahal becomes joint highest wicket-taker in IPL history | Cricket News

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has joined Dwayne Bravo at 183 wickets apiece to become the joint leading wicket-taker in the Indian Premier League history.In the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday, Rajasthan Royals ‘ Chahal reached the milestone during his spell of 4/29.

Chahal now has 183 IPL wickets in 142 matches at an average of 21.60 and an economy rate of 7.65. His best is 5/40. In comparison, former Chennai Super Kings’ all-rounder Bravo took 161 matches to get to 183 wickets.

The list of top-five wicket-takers in the IPL also includes Piyush Chawla (174 wickets), Amit Mishra (172) and Ravichandran Ashwin (171).

However, despite Chahal’s four-wicket spell on Sunday, Rajasthan lost to Hyderabad by four wickets in a dramatic last-ball finish.

Just when it felt the game had finished in favour of the home team RR, the umpire ruled the last ball delivered by medium-pacer Sandeep Sharma as no-ball and Abdul Samad sent the ‘free hit’ delivery into the stands for a six, which reversed the result.

taboola.com,1209195,DIRECT,c228e6794e811952 spotx.tv,71451,RESELLER spotxchange.com,71451,RESELLER pubmatic.com,156307,RESELLER appnexus.com,3364,RESELLER indexexchange.com,183756,RESELLER contextweb.com,560382,RESELLER tremorhub.com,z87wm,RESELLER rubiconproject.com,16698,RESELLER openx.com,539154393,RESELLER freewheel.tv,799921,RESELLER smartadserver.com,3563,RESELLER beachfront.com,13749,RESELLER emxdgt.com,1643,RESELLER improvedigital.com,1577,RESELLER video.unrulymedia.com,1166984029,RESELLER inmobi.com,a985e39014a94721a8e97c929d32ef9d,RESELLER pubnative.net,1007180,RESELLER smaato.com,1100047487,RESELLER synacor.com,82376,RESELLER sonobi.com,9a1db44c9c,RESELLER yahoo.com,59189,RESELLER imds.tv,82376,RESELLER yahoo.com,59177,RESELLER vidoomy.com,2717565,RESELLER

(With agency inputs)