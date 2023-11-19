রবিবার , ১৯ নভেম্বর ২০২৩ | ৪ঠা অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
'140 crore Indians are cheering for you…': PM Narendra Modi extends best wishes to Team India | Cricket News

নভেম্বর ১৯, ২০২৩ ২:২২ অপরাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: As India braces for the much-anticipated final against Australia in the ongoing 2023 ICC World Cup, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conveyed his best wishes to the team. The two-time champions, eyeing their third World Cup title, are set to face the five-time champions at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium.
India’s journey to the final has been remarkable, entering with an unbeaten record after securing victories in all 10 matches of the tournament.On the other hand, Australia, overcoming two initial defeats, has made an impressive comeback, currently riding an eight-match winning streak.

In a social media post, PM Modi expressed his support for Team India, saying, “All the best Team India! 140 crore Indians are cheering for you. May you shine bright, play well and uphold the spirit of sportsmanship.”

The Prime Minister’s encouraging message comes as a boost to the Indian team, adding to the immense excitement surrounding the high-stakes final.
As the players make their way to the stadium, the anticipation among fans continues to escalate, with the clash between the cricketing giants set to unfold at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium.





