15 sixes and 32-ball century! Vaibhav Suryavanshi shatters Rohit Sharma’s long-standing record | Cricket News

Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Rohit Sharma (Image credit: Agencies)

NEW DELHI: Fourteen-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi produced a breathtaking display of power-hitting, smashing a 32-ball century in the Rising Stars Asia Cup clash against the UAE at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha. His whirlwind knock not only stunned the opposition but also etched his name among India’s fastest century-makers in T20 cricket history.Suryavanshi’s 32-ball ton makes him the joint-second fastest Indian to reach a T20 hundred, a feat shared with Rishabh Pant, who hammered a 32-ball century for Delhi against Himachal Pradesh in 2018. Only Urvil Patel and Abhishek Sharma, both of whom struck 28-ball hundreds in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (2024–25), sit above him. In the process, the young prodigy also surpassed Rohit Sharma’s iconic 35-ball T20I century scored against Sri Lanka in 2017.India A opted to bat first, but an early wicket—Priyansh Arya for 10—did little to slow the carnage that was about to unfold. Once Suryavanshi found his rhythm, the UAE bowlers had no answers. He raced to a 17-ball fifty and followed it up with another 50 off just 15 balls, dismantling the bowling attack with ease. His clean, fearless strokeplay peaked when he plundered 30 runs off a single over bowled by Harshit Kaushik, hitting four sixes and a four.Suryavanshi eventually finished with an extraordinary 144 off 42 balls, studded with 15 sixes and 11 fours, before falling in the 13th over. His assault powered India A to a massive 297/4 in their 20 overs, with captain Jitesh Sharma contributing a blistering 83 off 32 balls*.The teenager continues to build an astonishing early career. He already holds the second-fastest century in IPL history—a 35-ball ton for Rajasthan Royals against Gujarat Titans. Now, with this 32-ball masterpiece, Suryavanshi joins the elite list of global T20 hitters.

Fastest hundreds in T20s

