15 sixes carnage! Vaibhav Suryavanshi unleashes mayhem on UAE in Rising Stars Asia Cup | Cricket News

  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ১৪ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
15 sixes carnage! Vaibhav Suryavanshi unleashes mayhem on UAE in Rising Stars Asia Cup | Cricket News


Vaibhav Suryavanshi (BCCI Photo)

NEW DELHI: Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s 42-ball 144, studded with a jaw-dropping 15 sixes, lit up the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 as India A bulldozed their way to 297/4 against UAE at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Friday. Suryavanshi scored a century in just 32 balls.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!What unfolded was a stunning exhibition of brute force, clean hitting and fearless strokeplay, leaving the UAE bowlers shell-shocked and the crowd in disbelief.Sent in to bat, India A were off to a brisk start despite losing Priyansh Arya early for 10 off 6 balls. But what followed was absolute carnage. Suryavanshi walked in with quiet intent but unleashed chaos within minutes. Every over seemed to bring a new flurry of sixes as he targeted every bowler with ruthless precision. His 42-ball 144, packed with 11 fours and 15 towering sixes, came at a scarcely believable strike rate of 342.86.The highlight of his innings was the 163-run partnership off just 57 balls with Naman Dhir (34 off 23), which shifted the momentum completely in India A’s favour. UAE’s bowlers looked helpless as Suryavanshi cleared the boundaries at will, with even mishits travelling over the ropes. His dismissal at 195/3 in 12.3 overs finally brought some relief for the UAE side, but the damage was already irreparable.However, India A were far from done. Captain and wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma took over the assault, smashing an unbeaten 83 off just 32 balls. His knock, featuring eight fours and six sixes, ensured that the scoring rate never dipped. Jitesh was clinical with his placements and devastating with his power, stitching crucial stands first with Nehal Wadhera (14 off 9) and later with Ramandeep Singh (6* off 8), adding 65 runs off just 28 balls for the unbroken fifth wicket.UAE’s bowling figures bore a brutal look. Muhammad Farazuddin (1/64), Aayan Afzal Khan (1/42) and Muhammad Arfan (1/57) were the only wicket-takers, but none could contain the fury unleashed by India A’s top order. Jawadullah conceded 64 runs in his four overs, while Harshit Kaushik’s lone over went for 30, epitomizing UAE’s nightmare with the ball.





Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s record 15 sixes power India A to mammoth 297/4; list of highest T20 totals | Cricket News

IND vs SA: Jasprit Bumrah fifer puts hosts in control; Bad light forces early stumps as India trail by 122 | Cricket News

IND vs SA: Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant face online backlash for ‘bauna’ remarks about Temba Bavuma’s height | Cricket News

IND vs SA: Boom boom! Jasprit Bumrah becomes the first fast bowler to … | Cricket News

Massive! India script history, stun mighty Korea to win first recurve team gold in 18 years | More sports News

‘GOAT himself held him’: Unmukt Chand meets Viv Richards – legend blesses his son in heartwarming moment | Watch | Cricket News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
