1st Ashes Test: Australia lose Labuschagne, Smith in 281 chase as brilliant Broad gives England edge | Cricket News

জুন ২০, ২০২৩ ৬:৪৬ পূর্বাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: Seasoned pacer Stuart Broad got rid of world no. 1 and 2 batters Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith late on Day 4 to revive England’s hopes of winning an enthralling first Ashes Test in Birmingham on Monday.
Chasing 281 for victory in the fourth innings, Australia got off to a solid start and appeared to have taken the upper hand but Broad’s late burst helped the hosts bounce back.

Usman Khawaja and nightwatchman Scott Boland walked back to the pavilion unbeaten as Australia finished the day at 107 for three.
Day 4: As It Happened
Australia’s opener David Warner and first innings centurion Khawaja looked rock-solid in putting on 61 before Warner edged a beauty from Ollie Robinson having made a fluent 36.
With England off-spinner Moeen Ali struggling with a cut hand, Broad then returned for a second spell to swing the momentum back towards the hosts.
Whipping the raucous crowd into a frenzy, he had world number one test batsman Marnus Labuschagne caught behind for 13, having removed him for a duck in the first innings.
Steve Smith (6) then edged another Broad delivery into the waiting gloves of England keeper Jonny Bairstow.
Khawaja, who scored his first century in England in the first innings, remained unbeaten at the close on 34 with night watchman Scott Bolan on 13 not out.
Rain is expected early on Tuesday before drier conditions and, with Australia requiring a further 174 runs and England needing seven wickets, a draw looks a remote possibility.
(With inputs from Reuters)





