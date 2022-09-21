বুধবার , ২১ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২২ | ৬ই আশ্বিন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

1st T20I: Alex Hales helps England win first game on Pakistan soil in 17 years | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ২১, ২০২২ ৮:৪৭ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1663728456 photo


KARACHI: A new-look England side took the opening Twenty20 international by six wickets in Karachi on Tuesday, capping their return to Pakistan after 17 years with a memorable victory.
Opener Alex Hales celebrated his return to the England team with a 40-ball 53 to anchor England’s chase of a modest 159-run target in 19.2 overs.
Hales was banned in April 2019 after a failed recreational drug test.
The win gives England a 1-0 lead in the seven-match series.

Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan scored 46-ball 68 to help the hosts to 158-7 in their 20 overs after England sent them in to bat at a capacity National stadium.
Pakistan’s players wore a special kit on which their names and numbers are shown submerged in water, to show solidarity with victims of the floods in the country.
England’s players wore black armbands as a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II who died earlier this month.
Hales, recalled from exile after injury ruled out Jonny Bairstow, smashed seven boundaries and added 55 for the fourth wicket with Harry Brook who finished on 42 not out.
Brook, one of seven England players to appear in this year’s Pakistan Super League, cracked seven boundaries in a robust 25-ball knock.
Ben Duckett (21), Dawid Malan (20) and Phil Salt (ten) were other England contributors.
Moeen Ali, standing in for injured tour skipper Jos Buttler, praised his bowlers for pulling back Pakistan from 87-1 after ten overs.
“It’s a brilliant performance,” said Ali. “We pulled the game back really well. A lot of praise to the bowlers who set it up nicely for our batters. Those crucial wickets around the 10th over made a difference.
“It wasn’t an easy wicket for the new batters. Luke Wood and Adil Rashid were excellent.”
Azam said his side lost momentum in the second half of the innings.
“The way we played the first power-play was great,” said Azam. “After 10 overs, there was a swing of momentum, which you have to credit England for, especially Rashid.”
Pakistan’s innings was once again held by Rizwan.
Rizwan, top run-getter in the Asia Cup earlier this month with 281, knocked six boundaries and two sixes and put on 85 for the first wicket with skipper Babar Azam (31) after England won the toss and fielded.
Iftikhar Ahmed hit three sixes in his 17-ball 28 but Pakistan managed just 71 runs in the last ten overs, losing six wickets.
Debutant Shan Masood failed with just seven runs while Haider Ali scored 11.
England debutant paceman Luke Wood finished with 3-24, while spinner Adil Rashid took 2-27.
The remaining matches are in Karachi (September 22, 23, 25) and in Lahore (September 28, 30 and October 2).





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Nurjahan Group
ভোজ্যতেলে কারসাজি: নুরজাহান গ্রুপের এমডির কারাদণ্ড
বাংলাদেশ
1663728456 photo
1st T20I: Alex Hales helps England win first game on Pakistan soil in 17 years | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
ideas to improve intimacy 2
Healthy Relationship | যৌনতাহীন দাম্পত্য? জীবনে যৌন-জোয়ার আনবে এই ৬ টোটকা! – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
kareena aamir
Recent and Upcoming Movies of the Actress
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aksdhasd
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
studio project 40

Kamal Haasan Confirms Isai Vani, Raju, Mathumitha as Contestants

 demonitization indian rupee 2000 currency note after 90499096 e6bd 11ea 8811 9dd7c7000caf 3

দুরন্ত ও দুর্দান্ত সুযোগ কেননা বাড়িতে বসেই জিততে পারেন ২০ হাজার টাকা ৷ From home a great chance to win rupees twenty thousand rupees. – News18 Bangla

 stuffed chicken pasta

পাস্তা স্টাফ দিয়ে গোটা মুরগির ভিডিও ভাইরাল হতেই নেটমাধ্যম বিভক্ত দুই দলে

 vijay

Vijay Deverakonda Flies to Tirupati in Private Jet with Family

 sushmita

Sushmita Sen Dances With Daughters Alisah and Renee, Calls Them ‘Mama’s Pride’: Watch

 96d63e8da4279ef1f489a71d8a1e1c3b 60e95b48d8239

সজীব গ্রুপের চেয়ারম্যান, সিইওসহ ৮ জন গ্রেপ্তার

 wm Abdur Rahman at Chatra League Program 31 08 2021

‘১৫ আগস্ট আমাদের অনেক নেতাও দায়িত্ব পালনে ব্যর্থ হয়েছেন’

 Tarikul ambassador

[১] ব্রাজিলে বাংলাদেশের নতুন রাষ্ট্রদূত সাদিয়া ফয়জুননেসা

 alia ranbir wedding 2

Karan Johar’s ‘Heart Is Bursting’, Soni Razdan Congratulates ‘Mama, Papa Lion’

 received 274255504635200

রাজশাহীতে জাতীয় পার্টির সংবিধান সংরক্ষণ দিবস উপলক্ষে আলোচনা সভা অনুষ্ঠিত