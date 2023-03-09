বৃহস্পতিবার , ৯ মার্চ ২০২৩ | ২৪শে ফাল্গুন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
1st T20I: Bangladesh stun world champions England by 6 wickets | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ৯, ২০২৩ ৮:৪৩ অপরাহ্ণ
1678372985 photo


NEW DELHI: Najmul Hossain Shanto notched up a brilliant 51 off 30 balls to help Bangladesh pull off an upset six-wicket victory over world champions England in the first T20I of the three-match series in Chattogram on Thursday.
Chasing 157, all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan romped Bangladesh home in 18 overs with a boundary off Chris Jordan to stay 34 not out.
Put into bat, Jos Buttler (67) and Phil Salt (38) forged an 80-run opening wicket stand to lay a good foundation for England to post a big total. But England crumbled after Buttler’s fourth-wicket dismissal and managed just 21 runs in the last five overs to be restricted to 156/6.

cricket match2

Hasan Mahmud was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh as he took two wickets, while four of his team mates claimed a wicket apiece.
After a brief opening stand between Litton Das and Rony Talukdar, Shanto (51) combined with debutant Towhid Hridoy for 65 runs to give Bangladesh some momentum, but the pair were then dismissed in consecutive overs as the chase looked in danger of being derailed.
Shakib, who was the hero in Bangladesh’s one-day international win over England earlier this week, came to their rescue once again, scoring 34 off 24 in a calm knock under pressure to secure his side’s first-ever T20I win over England.
“The way we approached the game was fantastic, under the pump in the first ten overs but no-one panicked. Stuck to the plans,” Shakib said.
“In T20, when you don’t think too much you tend to play well. Hopefully we can keep this in the dressing room. This is a great start for the World Cup in 2024 in West Indies.”
The second T20I will be played in Mirpur on Sunday followed by the third game on Tuesday at the same venue.
(With Reuters Inputs)





Source link

