‘2 ball idhar se, please’: Rishabh Pant’s quick suggestion turns into instant success for Kuldeep Yadav – watch | Cricket News

Rishabh Pant found himself in a new role with added responsibility on Day 2 of the first Test at Eden Gardens, taking charge of the field after regular captain Shubman Gill retired hurt early in India’s innings with a neck spasm. The wicketkeeper-batter slipped seamlessly into the role, directing the bowlers through a tense afternoon as India gained control.

India, bowled out for 189 in 62.2 overs earlier in the day, needed quick breakthroughs to protect their slim first-innings lead of 30. The bowlers responded with discipline, leaving South Africa struggling at 93 for 7 by stumps, ahead by only 63 runs. One moment stood out late in the final session when Pant’s call behind the stumps directly resulted in a wicket. With Marco Jansen looking to counterattack, Pant urged Kuldeep Yadav to switch his angle. “KD (Kuldeep), 2 ball idhr se dalde, please.. (just 2 balls from this side, please),” Pant was heard saying on the stump mic. Kuldeep went around the wicket for the very next delivery. It brought immediate reward.Watch the moment here Jansen attempted a slog-sweep, only managing a top edge. KL Rahul dived sharply to his left, completing a difficult catch that sent the South African back for 13 off 16 balls. Pant’s reaction spoke volumes as he cut a gentle smile on his face in reaction to the wicket. The fall of Jansen was one more blow in a slide that had been set in motion earlier in the innings. Ravindra Jadeja led the effort with 4 for 29, removing Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Tony de Zorzi and Tristan Stubbs to dent the visitors’ hopes of recovering from their first-innings 159.

With their batting once again collapsing in challenging conditions, they will need a strong response on Day 3 to avoid handing India a straightforward target. India will also assess Gill’s condition ahead of the next phase of play, with updates expected on his availability as he progresses, as per BCCI.