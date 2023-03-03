শুক্রবার , ৩ মার্চ ২০২৩ | ১৮ই ফাল্গুন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

2nd ODI: All-round England crush Bangladesh by 132 runs to seal series | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ৩, ২০২৩ ৮:২৩ অপরাহ্ণ
1677853422 photo


NEW DELHI: England produced a superb all-round performance on Friday to thrash hosts Bangladesh by 132 runs in the second One-Day International at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. With the victory, England took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
After a narrow three-wicket win in the first ODI, England upped the ante this time with both bat and ball to blow away the home side’s challenge.
As it happened: Bangladesh vs England
England opener Jason Roy hit a superb century and skipper Jos Buttler made 76 before Adil Rashid and Sam Curran grabbed four wickets each as the tourists registered an emphatic win.
Roy made a 124-ball 132 with 18 fours and a six to lay the platform for a commanding 326/7 in 50 overs, after Tamim Iqbal won the toss and surprisingly opted to bowl on a Mirpur wicket he called “tacky”.
Needing a victory to avoid their first bilateral ODI series home defeat since 2016-17, Bangladesh lost two wickets in two balls in Curran’s opening over and another in his next to eventually be dismissed for 194 in 44.4 overs.
Shakib Al Hasan (58), Iqbal (35) and Mahmudullah (32) all gave the hosts a glimmer of hope but incisive bowling by Rashid (4-45) and Curran (4-29) snuffed out their chances.

Earlier, Roy got off to a stuttering start but saw off the Bangladesh spinners with some unconventional sweeping and went on the attack as he approached his 12th hundred, lofting Mehidy Hasan Miraz for a six to get to 97.
After completing his century, Roy went after paceman Taskin Ahmed in the 35th over with back-to-back boundaries but fell lbw shortly after as he attempted a sweep off Shakib. His fourth-wicket stand with Buttler yielded 109 runs.

WhatsApp Image 2023-02-27 at 12.08.31.

Buttler made a run-a-ball 50 while shepherding the lower order before falling to leave them at 260-6 in the 44th over. But a big total was never in doubt for the world champions.
Moeen Ali hit a quick-fire 42 to take them close to the 300-run mark while Curran, one of two changes to the side that won the first game by three wickets, made an unbeaten 33 with two sixes in the final over.
The teams meet in Chattogram for the final ODI on Monday before playing three Twenty20 matches.
(With inputs from Reuters)





