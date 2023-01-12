বৃহস্পতিবার , ১২ জানুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ২৮শে পৌষ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

2nd ODI: New Zealand beat Pakistan to level series | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জানুয়ারি ১২, ২০২৩ ১:২০ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1673464837 photo



msid 96919573,imgsize 56668

Devon Conway and Kane Williamson led New Zealand to a comfortable 79-run win over Pakistan in the second one-day international in Karachi on Wednesday to level the series at 1-1.
After opting to bat, Conway (101) and Williamson (85) gave New Zealand a solid start with a 181-run second-wicket stand but they failed to capitalise fully as Mohammad Nawaz took 4-38 and the touring side were bowled out for 261.
Pakistan lost two early wickets before captain Babar Azam steadied the ship with an innings of 79.
He lacked support from his teammates, however, and Tim Southee and Ish Sodhi took two wickets each as New Zealand wrapped up victory with seven overs to spare.
The third and final ODI is on Friday.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm CTG AL 11 January 2023
‘কথিত আন্দোলন উড়িয়ে দেওয়ার ক্ষমতা আওয়ামী লীগের আছে’
বাংলাদেশ
1673464837 photo
2nd ODI: New Zealand beat Pakistan to level series | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
healthy food
নতুন বছরে ডায়েটে থাকুক স্বাস্থ্যকর এবং পুষ্টিকর খাবার
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
bigg boss 16 tina datta shalin bhanot
Tina Datta-Shalin Bhanot’s Moms Come Face-to-Face After Ugly Feud
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm 7 College Under Dhaka University DU Logo 27 05 2021

ফের পেছাল তারিখ, সাত কলেজের ভর্তি পরীক্ষা শুরু ২৯ অক্টোবর

 wm Mausi edit

প্রশ্ন ফাঁস: শিক্ষক রাশেদুল সাময়িক বরখাস্ত

 mahatma gandhi last step

Retracing the Final Moments of Mahatma Gandhi

 wm china33

বছরের তৃতীয় প্রান্তিকে চীনের জিডিপিতে বড় ধাক্কা

 Jito

ছাত্রীর নিকট হিরো সাজতে শিক্ষকের ওপর হামলা করে জিতু: র‍্যাব – Corporate Sangbad

 IMG 20220315 WA0021

নিত্যপণ্যের মুল্য বৃদ্ধির প্রতিবাদে টাঙ্গাইলে তাঁতীদলের বিক্ষোভ ও প্রতিবাদ সমাবেশ

 wm Hang death

ইরানে একদিনে ১২ বেলুচ বন্দির ফাঁসি

 wm colombia

কলম্বিয়ার নতুন প্রেসিডেন্ট পেত্রো

 Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to Host Wedding Reception on Dec 20, All A-List Stars Invited: Report

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to Host Wedding Reception on Dec 20, All A-List Stars Invited: Report

 whatsapp 1

WhatsApp launches 6 new features for voice messages. All you need to know