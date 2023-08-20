2nd T20I: UAE thrash New Zealand to level the series | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Skipper Muhammad Waseem ‘s impressive knock of 55 paved the way for a convincing seven-wicket triumph for United Arab Emirates over New Zealand on Saturday in Dubai. This victory allowed the hosts to square the three-match T20 series.Opting to bowl first yet again, the UAE were tasked with chasing down a target of 143. Despite an early setback with the dismissal of opener Aryansh Sharma for a duck, Waseem and Vriitya Aravind (25) collaborated effectively to stabilise the innings.Waseem’s innings comprised four boundaries and three sixes off 29 deliveries. His resilient performance was brought to an end when a shot against left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner resulted in a catch at extra cover.

Asif Khan finished off the job with an unbeaten 48 as he smacked New Zealand skipper Tim Southee for three boundaries in the 16th over to seal a famous victory with 26 balls to spare.

Mark Chapman’s 63 was the standout contribution in New Zealand’s 142-8.

Opener Chad Bowes and Jimmy Neesham, who both scored 21, were the only other batters to reach double figures for the tourists.

Aayan Afzal Khan ripped through New Zealand’s top order, the left-arm spinner bowling Santner and Dane Cleaver in successive balls before having Bowes stumped to record figures of 3-20.

New Zealand won the first match of the series by 19 runs on Thursday. The series finale is at the same venue on Sunday.

(With AFP Inputs)