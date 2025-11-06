2nd T20I: West Indies smash multiple records, yet lose against New Zealand | Cricket News

New Zealand vs West Indies Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

West Indies produced a power-hitting masterclass but still fell agonisingly short, losing to New Zealand by three runs in a high-scoring thriller at Eden Park on Thursday. The result levelled the five-match T20I series 1-1.New Zealand’s victory was built on Mark Chapman’s explosive 78 off just 28 balls, which propelled the hosts to 207 for 5 after a slow start. Coming in with the score at 81/2 in the 12th over, Chapman tore into the West Indian bowlers, smashing seven sixes and six fours. His acceleration — 66 runs from his next 19 balls — turned the innings around, as New Zealand piled on 126 runs in the final eight overs.Daryl Mitchell (28 off 14) and skipper Mitchell Santner (18 off 8) provided valuable support, while for West Indies, Tiaan van Vuuren (4/52) and Tshepo Moreki (2/52) were among the wickets.In reply, West Indies unleashed their own barrage of boundaries, hitting 18 sixes — the joint-most by a full-member nation in a T20I chase, matching England’s feat against them in 2023. Despite a spirited effort from Rovman Powell (45 off 16), Romario Shepherd (34 off 16), and Matthew Forde (29 off 13), the visitors were restricted to 204 for 8. Forde could only manage a single off the final ball when a boundary was needed to tie.New Zealand’s spinners proved decisive. Ish Sodhi (3/39) and Mitchell Santner (3/31) shared six wickets — only the second time Kiwi spinners have taken that many in a home T20I.The three-run margin was New Zealand’s joint second-lowest T20I win (after one-run victories over India and Pakistan) and also equalled West Indies’ second-narrowest defeat.Despite the loss, West Indies etched several records — including the highest ever score (87/2) in overs 16–20 of a T20I chase and their third 200-plus total without a 50-plus individual score.The two sides will meet again for the third T20I in Nelson on Sunday, with the series delicately poised at 1-1.