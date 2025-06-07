2nd Unofficial Test, Day 2: Indian bowlers struggle, England Lions at 192/3, India A Lead by 156 runs | Cricket News

England Lions (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

England Lions reached 192 for 3 in 46 overs at stumps on day two of their second unofficial Test against India A at Northampton on Saturday, trailing by 156 runs in response to India A’s first innings total of 348.Jordan Cox remained unbeaten on 31 alongside James Rew who was yet to open his account when bad light forced an early end to play. Only 13 overs were possible in the final session.Emilio Gay top-scored for England Lions with a well-made 71 off 117 deliveries before his dismissal.The hosts had earlier reached 146 for two when rain interrupted proceedings, forcing an early tea break. This came after Tushar Deshpande dismissed half-centurion Tom Haines for 54.A crucial 94-run second-wicket partnership between Haines and Gay, scored at a brisk pace off 128 balls, had kept India A at bay during the second session.

Gautam Gambhir sends stern message after Bengaluru tragedy

The breakthrough came in the 28th over after a change of ball in the 27th over. Deshpande’s wide delivery induced Haines to drive hard, with the extra bounce leading to a sharp catch by wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel.Quiz: Who’s that IPL player?Haines’ innings of 54 included nine boundaries and came off 88 balls.For India A, the wickets were shared between Anshul Kamboj (1/38), Tushar Deshpande (1/44), and Tanush Kotian (1/21).Brief scores showed India A’s first innings total of 348 all out, while England Lions reached 192 for 3 in 46 overs at stumps on day two.