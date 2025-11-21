34 years later! Mitchell Starc breaks Ashes record last seen in 1991 | Cricket News

Mitchell Starc’s 7 for 58 is now the best bowling performance of his Test career (Getty Images)

NEW DELHI: Mitchell Starc delivered one of the great Ashes spells as Australia dismantled England for just 172 on the opening day of the first Test at a vibrant Perth Stadium on Friday. The left-arm quick was at his venomous best, finishing with extraordinary figures of 7 for 58, leaving England with a huge task in the five-match series.England captain Ben Stokes won the toss on a bright, warm day and opted to bat, but his decision quickly backfired. The visitors were rattled almost immediately as Starc, playing his 101st Test, struck with the new ball in the very first over. Zak Crawley edged a full, shaping delivery, and Usman Khawaja snapped up a sharp, low catch at slip. Remarkably, this marked the 24th time Starc has taken a wicket in the first over of an innings, underlining his knack for early breakthroughs.England’s hopes rested heavily on Joe Root, but Starc removed him for a duck in his opening burst, part of a fearsome three-wicket spell that left the visitors reeling. Only Harry Brook (52) and Ollie Pope (46) resisted with any conviction, adding brief stability either side of lunch. But once Brook fell to debutant Brendan Doggett—who impressed with 2 for 27—England’s innings rapidly disintegrated.

Best figures for Starc in Tests



Figures Opponent Venue Year Notes 7/58 England Perth 2025 Today; career-best 6/9 West Indies Kingston 2025 Previous innings 6/48 India Adelaide 2024 —

The match also produced several notable statistical milestones.

Shortest first innings of an Ashes Test in Australia (by balls faced)



Balls Faced Team Opponent Venue Year 143 balls England Australia Sydney 1887 193 balls Australia England Melbourne 1902 197 balls England Australia Perth 2025

Starc’s 7 for 58 is now the best bowling performance of his Test career, surpassing his previous best of 6 for 9 against the West Indies in Kingston earlier this year and 6 for 48 against India in Adelaide in 2024. It is also the best bowling analysis ever recorded at Perth Stadium.

Significance of Starc’s 7/58 (key milestones)



Achievement Details Best individual figures for Starc in Tests 7/58 vs England, Perth 2025 Best bowling figures at Perth Stadium Starc now holds the record Second 7-wicket haul in 21st century for Australia at home in Ashes Tests Rare modern feat First bowler to take seven wickets on opening day of an Ashes Test in Australia since 1990/91 Last achieved by Craig McDermott (8 wickets at the WACA)

Starc became only the second Australian bowler this century to take a seven-wicket haul at home in an Ashes Test. He is also the first bowler since Craig McDermott in the 1990–91 Ashes to claim seven wickets on the opening day of an Ashes Test in Australia—McDermott took eight at the WACA.The innings itself entered the record books. England’s 172 came in just 197 balls, making it the third-shortest first innings in an Ashes Test on Australian soil. Only England’s 143-ball effort in Sydney in 1887 and Australia’s 193-ball collapse in Melbourne in 1902 were shorter.Despite history favouring teams batting first at Perth—each of the five previous Tests at the venue had been won by the side setting the score—England faltered badly. Their decision to field an all-pace attack, leaving out young spinner Shoaib Bashir, did little to impact the direction of the day.