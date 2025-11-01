’37-1’– Hilarious memes flood internet as Shivam Dube’s unbeaten T20I streak ends | Cricket News

Shivam Dube (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

India’s four-wicket loss to Australia in the second T20I at the Melbourne Cricket Ground not only gave the hosts a 1-0 lead in the three-match series but also brought an end to one of the most remarkable streaks in international cricket. All-rounder Shivam Dube’s record run of 37 consecutive T20Is without a defeat since his debut in 2019 finally came to a close. During this extraordinary stretch, India won 34 matches with three ending in no-results. The last time Dube had been part of a losing T20I side was over 2,150 days ago, back in December 2019 against the West Indies. His remarkable streak, the longest in T20I history, outlasted Uganda’s Pascal Murungi (27) and India’s Jasprit Bumrah (24).

The Melbourne defeat also ended Bumrah’s own unbeaten run of 23 consecutive T20Is, as well as Suryakumar Yadav’s streak of nine successive wins as captain, leaving him just two short of Rohit Sharma’s Indian record of eleven.

The match itself turned into a nightmare for India’s batters. On a lively MCG surface, Josh Hazlewood was near unplayable, returning sensational figures of 3 for 13 in four overs. India were bowled out for 125, with Abhishek Sharma fighting hard for a valiant 68 off 37 balls. Harshit Rana added 35 off 33 to lend some respectability to the total.

Dube, batting lower down the order at number, barely had time to make an impact. Australia cruised to the target in just 13.2 overs, making it one of India’s biggest defeats in T20I history in terms of balls remaining.

Top five biggest T20I losses for India (by balls remaining): 52 – vs Australia, Melbourne 2008 40 – vs Australia, Melbourne 2025 33 – vs Sri Lanka, Colombo 2021 33 – vs New Zealand, Dubai 2021 31 – vs Australia, Colombo 2012 Despite the disappointing result, social media found humour in the end of Dube’s surreal streak. Memes and jokes flooded timelines as fans playfully mourned the fall of one of cricket’s most unusual records.