বৃহস্পতিবার , ২৩ মার্চ ২০২৩ | ৯ই চৈত্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

3rd ODI: Bangladesh thrash dismal Ireland by 10 wickets to win series 2-0 | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ২৩, ২০২৩ ৯:২৬ অপরাহ্ণ
SYLHET (Bangladesh): Liton Das and Tamim Iqbal breezed past Ireland’s dismal 101-run total in less than 14 overs for Bangladesh’s first-ever 10-wicket win, sealing a 2-0 series victory during Thursday’s final one-day-international in Sylhet.
Liton was unbeaten on 50 alongside Tamim with 41, both untroubled by an Irish bowling attack that served up 10 wides and a leg bye.
Pacer Hasan Mahmud claimed his maiden five-wicket ODI haul while conceding only 32 runs after the tourists elected to bat first.
Taskin Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain also shone with the ball to claim 3-26 and 2-29 respectively, with Ireland recording the lowest one-day score against Bangladesh.
Curtis Campher top-scored with 36, while Lorcan Tucker made 28 after surviving a golden duck when Liton dropped his catch at slip.
Hasan struck in his opening spell to leave Ireland tottering at 22-3 in the ninth over.
Taskin then removed Ireland skipper Andy Balbirnie for six before Tucker turned up the aggression to hit Ebadot for three fours in one over.
Ebadot soon had his revenge, taking two wickets in two balls, and Taskin sealed Ireland’s collapse with a double strike in his seventh over.
Bangladesh won Saturday’s opener by 183 runs, with Monday’s second match washed out by rain.
The drubbing was Bangladesh’s first 10-wicket win in any format, with the hosts smashing records in each match.
Saturday’s opener marked their biggest ODI victory margin.
Then on Monday they recorded their highest ODI total with 349-6, Mushfiqur Rahim scoring the fastest ODI century by a Bangladeshi batsman off 60 balls.
Ireland will also play three Twenty20 internationals and a Test during their visit.





