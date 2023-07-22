4th Ashes Test: Mark Wood puts England on the brink of victory against Australia | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: England’s Mark Wood unleashed a hostile spell of bowling on day three of the thrilling fourth Ashes Test , helping to restrict Australia to 113/4 in their second innings. With this strong performance, England are closing in on a crucial victory that would level the series.

After England’s Jonny Bairstow‘s scintillating display with the bat, remaining unbeaten on 99, the hosts managed to post an imposing total of 592 all out in front of a passionate Old Trafford crowd on Friday.

With rain predicted for the upcoming weekend and England holding a commanding 275-run lead, Australia seemed to be playing for a draw, which would enable them to retain the Ashes.

However, Mark Wood had other plans and made an immediate impact with the ball. After a steady start, he struck to dismiss Usman Khawaja for 18. The dangerous David Warner then played onto his own stumps after scoring 28.

Wood’s relentless pace and aggression proved too much for Australia’s batting lineup, as he went on to remove the formidable Steve Smith for 17 and Travis Head for just 1.

Thanks to Wood’s fiery bowling display, England now stands on the verge of a momentous victory, which would breathe new life into the Ashes series, currently led by Australia.

(With inputs from Reuters)