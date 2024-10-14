সোমবার , ১৪ অক্টোবর ২০২৪ | ৩০শে আশ্বিন, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

5 wickets for 4 runs! Pakistan's epic collapse against New Zealand ends India's Women's T20 World Cup journey

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ১৪, ২০২৪ ১১:২৮ অপরাহ্ণ
5 wickets for 4 runs! Pakistan's epic collapse against New Zealand ends India's Women's T20 World Cup journey


NEW DELHI: India’s hopes of reaching the Women’s T20 World Cup semifinals rested on Pakistan’s victory over New Zealand in the Group A match. Pakistan’s bowlers performed well, restricting the White Ferns to 110/6.
However, their batters couldn’t build on that effort, collapsing to a dismal 56 in 11.4 overs as they and India were eliminated from the tournament.
Pakistan went after the target from the first ball, altering their batting order by promoting Aliya Riyaz to open alongside Muneeba Ali. Despite a couple of early boundaries, wickets tumbled quickly, and Pakistan slipped from 19/1 to 28/5 by the end of the Powerplay.
Nida Dar and Fatima Sana attempted to revive Pakistan’s chase with a 24-run partnership, but Amelia Kerr broke the stand by dismissing Nida in the 10th over, leaving Pakistan at 52/6.
What followed was a rapid collapse, as the last four wickets fell for just four runs, with Pakistan bowled out for a mere 56.
Kerr sealed New Zealand’s semifinal berth, their first since 2016, by dismissing Fatima Sana and Sadia Iqbal in the 12th over, wrapping up the match for New Zealand.
Pakistan’s total of 56 all out is their lowest ever in Women’s T20Is and the second-lowest by any team against New Zealand Women, following Bangladesh Women’s 32 all-out at Christchurch in 2022.
New Zealand became the second team from Group A to make it to the last-four after holders Australia finished on top.





Source link

