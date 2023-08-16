50 days to go as ICC Cricket World Cup trophy reaches Taj Mahal | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: With a mere 50 days left for the highly awaited ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, the prestigious trophy took center stage at the captivating Taj Mahal in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday.

The glistening silverware, destined to become the ultimate prize once the tournament kicks off from October 5 to November 19, dazzled under the sun’s rays, perfectly juxtaposed against the breathtaking backdrop of the Taj Mahal — a true Wonder of the World.

This recent sojourn to the Taj Mahal beautifully encapsulated the harmonious fusion of India’s cultural opulence and the zenith of cricket, providing a splendid visual extravaganza for enthusiasts as the excitement around the tournament escalates.

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy Tour is designed to capture the jubilant and festive essence synonymous with Cricket World Cups. It showcases a series of grandiose events at some of the globe’s most iconic destinations.

“50 days to go for #CWC23,” posted ICC on social media platform ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter.

On August 9, ICC announced the revised schedule for the upcoming World Cup. The much-awaited encounter between India and Pakistan in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 has been rescheduled to a different day, along with this eight other matches of the tournament have also been changed.

The clash between India and Pakistan was originally slated to take place in Ahmedabad on Sunday, October 15, but this clash has been moved a day earlier and will now be held at the same venue on Saturday, October 14.

The World Cup commences on Thursday, 5 October when 2019 finalists England and New Zealand clash at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with the event culminating in the final at the same venue on Sunday, November 19. India will start its campaign with a match against Australia in Chennai on October 8.

Ten teams will feature in this biggest Cricket World Cup ever, to be played across 10 venues from October 5 to November 19, with the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosting the tournament opener and the final. The event will feature 48 matches to be played across 46 days.

The venues other than Ahmedabad and Chennai are Bengaluru, Delhi, Dharamsala, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai and Pune while Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram will join Hyderabad in hosting the practice games.

Eight teams have qualified for the 46-day event through the Cricket World Cup Super League while the final two spots were decided by the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier taking place in Zimbabwe. Sri Lanka and the Netherlands grabbed the two final spots in the tournament.

The top four teams will qualify for the semifinals, to be played in Mumbai on November 15 and in Kolkata on November 16. The final will be on November 19 in Ahmedabad. The semi-finals and the final will have reserve days.

