549-run target: Men in Blue hope for a miracle against South Africa – what’s the highest total ever chased in India | Cricket News

Washington Sundar plays a shot during the second Test cricket match between India and South Africa, at ACA Stadium in Guwahati. (PTI Photo)

NEW DELHI: Tristan Stubbs (94) and Tony de Zorzi (49) resisted India’s spinners before South Africa declared their second innings at 260 for 5 on day four of the second Test in Guwahati, setting India a target of 549 runs.South Africa ended their innings at 260/5 and gave India a 549-run target. Proteas were a bit conservative in their declaration and were very particular to protect their 0-1 series lead.

Ravindra Jadeja (4/62) and Washington Sundar (1/67) took early wickets in the morning session, reducing South Africa to 77/3. Stubbs (94 off 180 balls) and de Zorzi (49 off 68 balls) added 101 runs for the fourth wicket to strengthen South Africa’s position. Stubbs later put on 82 runs with Wiaan Mulder (35) for the fifth wicket.

India face a difficult task

The 549-run lead is the highest by a visiting team in India. The previous best was 542, by Australia, in Nagpur in 2004.South Africa now have a little more than three sessions to take 10 Indian wickets and attempt a series sweep at the “final frontier”.India face a target that has never been chased in Asia. The highest successful chase in Asia in Test matches is 395 by West Indies against Bangladesh in Chattogram in 2021. India’s highest successful chase at home is 387 against England in Chennai in 2008.India have batted more than 100 overs in the fourth innings to save a Test only once this century — 131 overs against Australia in Sydney in 2021.This is only the second time India have been given a target of more than 500 runs at home. The previous occasion was in Nagpur in 2004, when Australia set a target of 543. India lost that match by 342 runs, which is still their biggest defeat by runs.South Africa now stand between earning 12 points and four points, while India can still try to secure four points.