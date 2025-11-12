বুধবার, ১২ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০২:২৫ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Dharmendra Health LIVE Updates: Bobby And Sunny Deol Bring Veteran Actor Home, Bollywood Events Cancelled ‘A clear indicator India’s moving on’: Ex-India assistant coach’s bold take on Mohammed Shami’s Test snub | Cricket News Dharmendra And His Family Moments: A Walk Down The Memory Lane জবিতে সংঘর্ষের ঘটনায় ৪ শিক্ষার্থী সাময়িক বহিষ্কার Inked! World No. 1 T20I batter Abhishek Sharma reveals new tattoo that defines his fearless mindset | Cricket News Govinda Health Update: Actor ‘Advised To See Neurologist’ After ‘Heaviness In Head’, Says Manager | Bollywood News BCCI puts condition on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’s ODI future: ‘Have to play domestic cricket’ – Report | Cricket News ভুটানের রাজার জন্মদিনের অনুষ্ঠানে জামায়াত সেক্রেটারি Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja Prays For Dharmendra’s Recovery, Says ‘Punjabi Haar Nahi Maante’ | Bollywood News Who gets the biggest paycheck if Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah enter IPL auction? Ex-RCB star picks clear winner | Cricket News
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

‘A clear indicator India’s moving on’: Ex-India assistant coach’s bold take on Mohammed Shami’s Test snub | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ১২ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৪ সময় দেখুন
‘A clear indicator India’s moving on’: Ex-India assistant coach’s bold take on Mohammed Shami’s Test snub | Cricket News


NEW DELHI: Former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar has offered a striking perspective on Mohammed Shami’s omission from India’s squad for the upcoming two-Test series against South Africa, calling it “a clear indicator” that the team management is now looking ahead to the future.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced the 15-member squad for the red-ball series beginning Friday at Eden Gardens, with Bengal pacer Akash Deep making his return after missing the West Indies Tests due to injury. However, the absence of veteran pacer Shami, who has been in exceptional domestic form, has raised plenty of eyebrows.

Shubman Gill: Carrying Indian cricket on his shoulders at 25

Shami, who represents Bengal in domestic cricket, has bagged 15 wickets in his first two Ranji Trophy matches this season, showing both fitness and rhythm. His continued exclusion, despite those numbers, has sparked speculation that the selectors are planning beyond him.Speaking on Star Sports, Nayar said the decision signals a generational shift.“It’s a clear indicator. It’s an indicator that India is sort of trying to look forward. Right or wrong, it’s not for us to decide,” Nayar remarked.

Poll

Do you agree with the decision to omit Mohammed Shami from the squad for the Test series against South Africa?

He also pointed out that Akash Deep’s inclusion makes sense considering his familiarity with home conditions and his consistent domestic record.“Aakash Deep, again, is a local lad who’s played a lot of cricket there, so he understands the conditions. He’s always, to be fair to him, whenever he’s got an opportunity, he has delivered with the new ball. He’s made an impact. He’s really liked in the setup because he goes all out every time he gets an opportunity. So it’s a good investment in the future,” he added.Nayar further said that the current Indian setup is strong enough to adapt to any surface or conditions.“Looking at that squad, an extremely strong squad, all facets of the game, in a lot of ways, you have surety. You can play around with different combinations. And the conditions may not matter as well because you’ve got enormous talent in that setup,” he said.Shami last featured in a Test during the 2023 WTC final against Australia at The Oval and played his most recent ODI in the 2025 Champions Trophy final.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Inked! World No. 1 T20I batter Abhishek Sharma reveals new tattoo that defines his fearless mindset | Cricket News

Inked! World No. 1 T20I batter Abhishek Sharma reveals new tattoo that defines his fearless mindset | Cricket News

BCCI puts condition on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’s ODI future: ‘Have to play domestic cricket’ – Report | Cricket News

BCCI puts condition on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’s ODI future: ‘Have to play domestic cricket’ – Report | Cricket News

Who gets the biggest paycheck if Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah enter IPL auction? Ex-RCB star picks clear winner | Cricket News

Who gets the biggest paycheck if Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah enter IPL auction? Ex-RCB star picks clear winner | Cricket News

‘Koi mama chacha ka rishta to hai nahi’: Ex-KKR player defends Gautam Gambhir, slams bias talk over Harshit Rana | Cricket News

‘Koi mama chacha ka rishta to hai nahi’: Ex-KKR player defends Gautam Gambhir, slams bias talk over Harshit Rana | Cricket News

IND vs SA: Boom time at Eden! Jasprit Bumrah leaves no stone unturned ahead of first Test | Cricket News

IND vs SA: Boom time at Eden! Jasprit Bumrah leaves no stone unturned ahead of first Test | Cricket News

Flop show continues! Babar Azam adds another unwanted record to his name | Cricket News

Flop show continues! Babar Azam adds another unwanted record to his name | Cricket News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST