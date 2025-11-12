‘A clear indicator India’s moving on’: Ex-India assistant coach’s bold take on Mohammed Shami’s Test snub | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar has offered a striking perspective on Mohammed Shami’s omission from India’s squad for the upcoming two-Test series against South Africa, calling it “a clear indicator” that the team management is now looking ahead to the future.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced the 15-member squad for the red-ball series beginning Friday at Eden Gardens, with Bengal pacer Akash Deep making his return after missing the West Indies Tests due to injury. However, the absence of veteran pacer Shami, who has been in exceptional domestic form, has raised plenty of eyebrows.

Shami, who represents Bengal in domestic cricket, has bagged 15 wickets in his first two Ranji Trophy matches this season, showing both fitness and rhythm. His continued exclusion, despite those numbers, has sparked speculation that the selectors are planning beyond him.Speaking on Star Sports, Nayar said the decision signals a generational shift.“It’s a clear indicator. It’s an indicator that India is sort of trying to look forward. Right or wrong, it’s not for us to decide,” Nayar remarked.

He also pointed out that Akash Deep’s inclusion makes sense considering his familiarity with home conditions and his consistent domestic record.“Aakash Deep, again, is a local lad who’s played a lot of cricket there, so he understands the conditions. He’s always, to be fair to him, whenever he’s got an opportunity, he has delivered with the new ball. He’s made an impact. He’s really liked in the setup because he goes all out every time he gets an opportunity. So it’s a good investment in the future,” he added.Nayar further said that the current Indian setup is strong enough to adapt to any surface or conditions.“Looking at that squad, an extremely strong squad, all facets of the game, in a lot of ways, you have surety. You can play around with different combinations. And the conditions may not matter as well because you’ve got enormous talent in that setup,” he said.Shami last featured in a Test during the 2023 WTC final against Australia at The Oval and played his most recent ODI in the 2025 Champions Trophy final.