জুলাই ২০, ২০২৫
'A coach also needs time': Harbhajan Singh backs split-coaching system as Gautam Gambhir's Test team falters | Cricket News

জুলাই ২০, ২০২৫
'A coach also needs time': Harbhajan Singh backs split-coaching system as Gautam Gambhir's Test team falters | Cricket News


NEW DELHI: In the wake of India’s contrasting fortunes under Gautam Gambhir across formats, former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has advocated for a split-coaching system, suggesting that separate coaches for red-ball and white-ball cricket could be beneficial for the national team.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Gambhir, who took charge as India’s head coach following the T20 World Cup 2024, has found early success in the shorter formats. India clinched the ICC Champions Trophy under him and have recorded 13 wins and two defeats in T20Is since he took over. However, the same success has eluded the team in Tests, where they are currently trailing 1-2 in the five-match series against England, following a whitewash by New Zealand and a series defeat to Australia.

Speaking to India Today, Harbhajan Singh made a compelling case for format-specific coaching roles.

“I feel if it can be implemented, there is nothing wrong in it. You have different teams and different players for formats. If we can do it, it’s a good option. It will reduce workload for everyone, including the coaches,” Harbhajan said.He further explained that even coaches require time and mental space to prepare adequately for different formats, and managing all three consistently can be overwhelming.

“Your coach also needs time to prepare for a series. Like five Tests against Australia, then in England, then elsewhere. So the coach can prepare and set out what his team should be. The same goes for a white-ball coach. He will need time to prepare as well,” he added.Highlighting the personal toll coaching can take, he emphasised: “If you overwork one coach for the whole year, he, too, has a family and responsibilities. Traveling constantly with family isn’t easy. So yes, if you ask me, splitting red-ball and white-ball coaching is a good move.”





