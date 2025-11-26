‘A little disappointing’: Rishabh Pant admits South Africa dominated as India slump to biggest Test defeat | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: India crashed to their biggest-ever defeat in Test cricket on Wednesday, losing by a staggering 408 runs to South Africa in the second Test in Guwahati as the visitors wrapped up a 2-0 series whitewash — their first series win on Indian soil in 25 years. The rout also marked one of India’s most forgettable home performances in recent memory, exposing deep cracks in both batting resilience and tactical clarity.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Chasing a near-impossible 549-run target, India folded meekly for 140, with only Ravindra Jadeja (54 off 87) offering resistance. Off-spinner Simon Harmer delivered a masterclass on a turning surface, claiming 6/37, his best-ever Test figures, and finishing with a match haul of nine wickets. India’s batters, already battered by Marco Jansen’s bounce in the first innings, had little response to Harmer’s relentless accuracy and drift.

Stand-in skipper Rishabh Pant minced no words after the humiliating loss, saying India needed to “learn fast” from the defeat.“It’s a little disappointing. As a team we need to get better. Credit to the opposition — they dominated the series,” Pant said.He added that muddled thinking cost India dearly: “We needed to be clear with our mindset. Cricket demands capitalising as a team, and we didn’t do that. That cost us the whole series.”South Africa, meanwhile, played near-flawless cricket. Beyond Harmer’s brilliance, Aiden Markram produced a once-in-a-generation fielding display, taking nine catches, the most by any outfielder in a Test match, breaking Ajinkya Rahane’s long-standing record.Markram credited the bowlers for enabling the record: “Didn’t know about it! Credit to the bowlers — they kept putting the ball in the right areas and you just try to catch them.”Reflecting on the series win, he added: “No easy task coming to India and winning. We had no preconceived ideas about conditions. You don’t want demons in your mind before facing your first ball.”South Africa dominated every session of the series — from Senuran Muthusamy and Jansen’s defining stand on Day 2, to disciplined bowling across both Tests. For India, the defeat is a wake-up call: tactical lapses, batting failures, and lack of adaptation were ruthlessly punished.Brief Scores: