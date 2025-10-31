শুক্রবার, ৩১ অক্টোবর ২০২৫, ০৭:৫৭ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Abhishek Sharma hails Jemimah Rodrigues, gives India vs South Africa Women’s World Cup final prediction | Cricket News Jonita Gandhi Shares Pic With Enrique Iglesias After Opening His Mumbai Concert: ‘One With Everyone’s Hero’ | Bollywood News কালিয়াকৈরে অটোরিকশা চালকদের সঙ্গে মতবিনিময় সভা অনুষ্ঠিত From Debut At 14 To Launching Her Own Perfume Brand: A Look At Billie Eilish’s Net Worth | Hollywood News IND vs AUS, 2nd T20I: India batters poor; Australia take 1-0 lead | Cricket News Dining With The Kapoors: Kareena, Karisma Come Together To Congratulate Armaan Jain | Bollywood News Tilak Varma pulls off Suryakumar Yadav-like stunner to dismiss Travis Head – watch | Cricket News ঢাকা-৫ আসনে হাজী ইবরাহীমকে বিজয়ী করুন: গাজী আতাউর Orry Channels His Inner Sabrina Carpenter In Hilarious Video, Suhana Khan Can’t Stop Laughing | Bollywood News কল্যাণ রাষ্ট্র প্রতিষ্ঠায় জামায়াত প্রার্থীদের বিজয়ী করুন: মুজিবুর
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

A perfect reply to trolls? Harshit Rana justifies Gautam Gambhir’s call in 2nd T20I vs Australia | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ৩১ অক্টোবর, ২০২৫
  • ৮ সময় দেখুন
A perfect reply to trolls? Harshit Rana justifies Gautam Gambhir’s call in 2nd T20I vs Australia | Cricket News


Harshit Rana (James Ross/AAP Image via AP)

When India’s top order collapsed in the 2nd T20I against Australia, few expected a lower-order fightback to come from 23-year-old Harshit Rana, a name that had stirred social media debate the moment head coach Gautam Gambhir backed his inclusion in the T20 squad. But on a testing Friday evening in Melbourne, the Delhi pacer-turned-handy-bat gave a fitting response to critics with a composed 35 off 33 balls, emerging as India’s second-highest scorer in an otherwise forgettable innings.

Gautam Gambhir press conference: On Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli, Harshit Rana and Delhi pitch

India were bundled out for 125 in 18.4 overs after a stunning spell from Josh Hazlewood (3/13) and Nathan Ellis (2/21). Abhishek Sharma’s blistering 68 off 37 balls was the lone bright spot up front before Harshit stepped in to halt the slide at 49/5. Batting alongside senior pros, the youngster showed remarkable calm, rotating strike smartly and finding boundaries when needed.What made Harshit’s innings stand out wasn’t just the numbers, but the context. Picked primarily for his bowling, his resilience with the bat demonstrated the depth Gambhir had often spoken about during his stint as mentor with Kolkata Knight Riders, the same franchise where Harshit honed his finishing skills down the order.Gambhir’s decision to back young domestic performers over established names had drawn sharp reactions online. But on Friday, Harshit’s 35 wasn’t just a cameo; it was a reminder that modern cricket demands multi-dimensional cricketers and that Gambhir’s eye for talent still sees beyond hype.India may have faltered with the bat, but in Harshit Rana, they found a glimpse of the fight Gambhir has always demanded: fearless, unfiltered, and full of belief.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Abhishek Sharma hails Jemimah Rodrigues, gives India vs South Africa Women’s World Cup final prediction | Cricket News

Abhishek Sharma hails Jemimah Rodrigues, gives India vs South Africa Women’s World Cup final prediction | Cricket News

IND vs AUS, 2nd T20I: India batters poor; Australia take 1-0 lead | Cricket News

IND vs AUS, 2nd T20I: India batters poor; Australia take 1-0 lead | Cricket News

Tilak Varma pulls off Suryakumar Yadav-like stunner to dismiss Travis Head – watch | Cricket News

Tilak Varma pulls off Suryakumar Yadav-like stunner to dismiss Travis Head – watch | Cricket News

Jemimah Rodrigues: The girl, once in Gymkhana controversy over father’s religious activities, now toast of the nation | Cricket News

Jemimah Rodrigues: The girl, once in Gymkhana controversy over father’s religious activities, now toast of the nation | Cricket News

Mohsin Naqvi set to steal spotlight once again as India vs Pakistan looms in Asia Cup Rising Stars Championship | Cricket News

Mohsin Naqvi set to steal spotlight once again as India vs Pakistan looms in Asia Cup Rising Stars Championship | Cricket News

‘Didn’t see them as enemies’: Why India hockey players shook hands with Pakistan counterparts | Exclusive | Hockey News

‘Didn’t see them as enemies’: Why India hockey players shook hands with Pakistan counterparts | Exclusive | Hockey News

বারইয়ারহাট পৌরসভার দমদমা কবরস্থান সড়কের বেহাল দশা : জনদুর্ভোগে অতিষ্ঠ মানুষ
বারইয়ারহাট পৌরসভার দমদমা কবরস্থান সড়কের বেহাল দশা : জনদুর্ভোগে অতিষ্ঠ মানুষ
আগামীকাল থেকে সচিবালয়ে সিঙ্গেল ইউজ প্লাস্টিক নিষিদ্ধ, দেয়া হবে কাগজের ব্যাগ
আগামীকাল থেকে সচিবালয়ে সিঙ্গেল ইউজ প্লাস্টিক নিষিদ্ধ, দেয়া হবে কাগজের ব্যাগ
কুতুবদিয়ায় অটোরিকশা উল্টে শিশুর মর্মান্তিক মৃত্যু
কুতুবদিয়ায় অটোরিকশা উল্টে শিশুর মর্মান্তিক মৃত্যু
অর্ধশতাধিক কবি-বাচিকশিল্পীর অংশগ্রহণে সম্পন্ন হলো কবিতা উৎসব
অর্ধশতাধিক কবি-বাচিকশিল্পীর অংশগ্রহণে সম্পন্ন হলো কবিতা উৎসব
সোনার দাম রেকর্ড উচ্চতায়
সোনার দাম রেকর্ড উচ্চতায়
রাবি শিক্ষকদের নিয়ে অশ্লীল মন্তব্য
রাবি শিক্ষকদের নিয়ে অশ্লীল মন্তব্য
রাসুল (সঃ) এর আদর্শ ছাড়া আর কোন আদর্শ পৃথিবীতে নাই: মাহমুদুল হাসান চৌধুরী
রাসুল (সঃ) এর আদর্শ ছাড়া আর কোন আদর্শ পৃথিবীতে নাই: মাহমুদুল হাসান চৌধুরী
ফিলিপাইনে শক্তিশালী ভূমিকম্পের আঘাত, সুনামির শঙ্কা
ফিলিপাইনে শক্তিশালী ভূমিকম্পের আঘাত, সুনামির শঙ্কা
Rakhi Sawant Jokes Donald Trump Is Her Father: ‘Mere Asli Papa Toh Wahi Hai’ | Watch | Bollywood News
Rakhi Sawant Jokes Donald Trump Is Her Father: ‘Mere Asli Papa Toh Wahi Hai’ | Watch | Bollywood News
ব্র্যাক ব্যাংক ও বিডিওএসএন-এর উদ্যোগে কক্সবাজারে ৪১ নারী উদ্যোক্তার ‘আমরাই তারা’ প্রশিক্ষণ সম্পন্ন
ব্র্যাক ব্যাংক ও বিডিওএসএন-এর উদ্যোগে কক্সবাজারে ৪১ নারী উদ্যোক্তার ‘আমরাই তারা’ প্রশিক্ষণ সম্পন্ন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST