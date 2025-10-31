A perfect reply to trolls? Harshit Rana justifies Gautam Gambhir’s call in 2nd T20I vs Australia | Cricket News

Harshit Rana (James Ross/AAP Image via AP)

When India’s top order collapsed in the 2nd T20I against Australia, few expected a lower-order fightback to come from 23-year-old Harshit Rana, a name that had stirred social media debate the moment head coach Gautam Gambhir backed his inclusion in the T20 squad. But on a testing Friday evening in Melbourne, the Delhi pacer-turned-handy-bat gave a fitting response to critics with a composed 35 off 33 balls, emerging as India’s second-highest scorer in an otherwise forgettable innings.

India were bundled out for 125 in 18.4 overs after a stunning spell from Josh Hazlewood (3/13) and Nathan Ellis (2/21). Abhishek Sharma’s blistering 68 off 37 balls was the lone bright spot up front before Harshit stepped in to halt the slide at 49/5. Batting alongside senior pros, the youngster showed remarkable calm, rotating strike smartly and finding boundaries when needed.What made Harshit’s innings stand out wasn’t just the numbers, but the context. Picked primarily for his bowling, his resilience with the bat demonstrated the depth Gambhir had often spoken about during his stint as mentor with Kolkata Knight Riders, the same franchise where Harshit honed his finishing skills down the order.Gambhir’s decision to back young domestic performers over established names had drawn sharp reactions online. But on Friday, Harshit’s 35 wasn’t just a cameo; it was a reminder that modern cricket demands multi-dimensional cricketers and that Gambhir’s eye for talent still sees beyond hype.India may have faltered with the bat, but in Harshit Rana, they found a glimpse of the fight Gambhir has always demanded: fearless, unfiltered, and full of belief.