‘A victory to cherish for a lifetime’: VVS Laxman remembers iconic 2001 Kolkata Test win against Australia | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Former India batter VVS Laxman took to social media on Saturday to reminisce about one of the most unforgettable moments in Indian cricket history — the epic 2001 Kolkata Test victory against Australia. As the iconic win turned 24 this year, Laxman shared an emotional post on the platform X, calling it “a victory to cherish for a lifetime.”

Reflecting on the historic triumph, Laxman wrote: “24 years ago, a victory to cherish for a lifetime, an amazing team effort and a great life example of never ever giving up, how much ever impossible it may seem now. An absolute privilege to have been a part and to contribute in this very special win.”

The 2001 Kolkata Test at Eden Gardens is considered one of the greatest comebacks in Test cricket history. Down 0-1 in the three-Test series, India found themselves in dire straits after being bowled out for 171 in response to Australia’s first-innings total of 445. Forced to follow on, India appeared to be heading for a crushing defeat.

However, what followed was nothing short of a miracle. Promoted to No. 3 in the second innings, Laxman crafted a monumental 281, the highest individual score by an Indian at the time, turning the game on its head. Teaming up with Rahul Dravid (180), the duo stitched a record-breaking 376-run partnership for the fifth wicket, batting the entire fourth day without losing a single wicket.

India eventually declared at 657/7, setting Australia a daunting target of 384 runs. Harbhajan Singh, who had taken 7/123 in the first innings — including the first-ever Test hat-trick by an Indian — struck again with figures of 6/73, bowling out the Aussies for 212 and sealing a sensational 171-run victory for India.

The victory remains etched in cricketing folklore as a testament to resilience and never giving up, even in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds. The win not only ended Australia’s 16-match winning streak but also marked a turning point for Indian cricket under the leadership of Sourav Ganguly .

