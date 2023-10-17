‘Aag thandi ho chuki hai’: Former spinner urges Shoaib Akhtar to reignite Pakistan’s fire | Cricket News

Watch: Virat Kohli gifts Pakistan captain Babar Azam a signed jersey

NEW DELHI: The Pakistan cricket team received severe backlash from former players for their abject surrender against India in the World Cup match in Ahmedabad on Saturday.Former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar raised concerns about the team’s lack of intensity and determination, which prevented them from quelling the raucous crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

“Sawa lakh banda akele chup kerwanay k liye fire chahiye hota hai. Yeh sirf tab ho sakta hai jab aap k andar wo aag ho,” Akhtar posted on his X handle.

Responding to his post, former Pakistan leg spinner Danish Kaneria urged Akhtar to reignite the team’s passion and spirit which has completely vanished.

“Aag thandi ho chuki hai. Wapas jalao Shoaib bhai :),” Kaneria wrote.

Captain Rohit Sharma‘s impressive knock of 86, coupled with an inspired bowling performance, propelled India to a resounding seven-wicket victory over Pakistan in their much-anticipated World Cup encounter.

Pakistan was bowled out for 191 after a significant collapse from 155-2.

India, with 117 balls remaining, comfortably chased down the target, extending their unbeaten record to eight consecutive wins against their neighbors in the 50-over World Cup tournament.

Rohit stood out in his 63-ball knock laced with six fours and six sixes to keep India, who began the event as favourites to win the title, unbeaten in their three matches in this edition.