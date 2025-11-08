শনিবার, ০৮ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৭:৫৪ পূর্বাহ্ন
খেলাধুলা

‘Aaj sher ghaas khaa raha tha’: Suryakumar Yadav takes a dig at Abhishek Sharma – WATCH | Cricket News

  আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ৮ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Abhishek Sharma, who had been dominant against the Australian bowlers throughout the series, managed only 28 runs from 21 balls in the fourth T20I (Image credit: Agencies)

NEW DELHI: India secured victory in the 4th T20I against Australia in a low-scoring match in Queensland, where several players, including Abhishek Sharma and captain Suryakumar Yadav, faced batting challenges on a difficult pitch. India posted 167/8, which proved sufficient as Australia was bowled out for 119 in 18.2 overs.Abhishek, who had been dominant against the Australian bowlers throughout the series, managed only 28 runs from 21 balls, batting well below his usual strike rate of over 200.

India cricketers look very happy after win over Australia | Visuals from ground

Suryakumar Yadav, who scored 20 runs off 10 balls, playfully commented on Abhishek’s unusual performance.“Kabhi dekha hai sher ko ghaas khaate hue? (Have you ever seen a lion eating grass?),” Suryakumar said, referring to Abhishek’s strike rate of 133.33 in the match.“Aaj sher ghaas khaa rha thaa dheere dheere karke, (Today, the lion was eating grass – slowly, bit by bit),” he added.Watch the video hereThe Indian captain acknowledged the challenging nature of the pitch in his post-match comments.“Credit to all the batters, especially Abhishek and Shubman. The way they started in the powerplay was smart, they realised early it wasn’t a typical wicket for 200+. Everyone chipped in, and it was a complete team effort with the bat. The messages were clear from outside as well, me and Gauti bhai were on the same page. The bowlers adapted quickly, especially with a bit of dew coming in,” Suryakumar said after the match.India now leads the series 2-1 and needs to win the final match on Saturday to clinch the series against Australia.Australia’s batting performance fell short as they could only manage 119 runs before being dismissed with 10 balls remaining in their innings.





