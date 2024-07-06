শনিবার , ৬ জুলাই ২০২৪ | ২২শে আষাঢ়, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
'Accha hua ball Surya ke haath … ': Rohit Sharma's funny take on Suryakumar Yadav's stunning catch | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: The memory of Suryakumar Yadav‘s breathtaking catch at long-off, which scripted India’s dramatic turnaround in the thrilling T20 World Cup final against South Africa in Barbados on June 29, will remain with the fans forever as it helped Rohit Sharma & Co clinch the trophy with a 7-run win, securing their second world title in the shortest format.
As the match seemed to slip away from India, Suryakumar’s alertness, skill and athleticism turned the tide with his miraculous catch of David Miller, a pivotal moment that swung the game decisively in India’s favour.
Needing 16 runs from the final over, with big-hitting David Miller facing Hardik Pandya, the tension was evident on every single player on the field. On the first ball of the over, Miller struck a wide full toss down the ground.

It looked to be heading for a six when Suryakumar came running across to his left on the edge of the boundary and managed to catch the ball, only to momentarily lob it back up in the air as he balanced himself over the boundary, and then re-entered the field to complete a stunning effort.
Upon returning to Mumbai and addressing the media, India captain Rohit Sharma humorously responded in Marathi when asked about Suryakumar’s catch.
Jaise ki Surya ne bola ki uske haath mei ball baitha. Accha hua ball Surya ke haath main baitha, warna aage jakar main usko bitha deta (like Surya mentioned the ball sat in his hand, good that it did otherwise I would have make him sit later,” Rohit said.

Rohit announced his retirement from T20 internationals after guiding the team to their second T20 World Cup victory, describing it as the ideal moment to bid farewell to the format.
He joined his longtime teammate Virat Kohli, who also retired from T20Is shortly after India’s seven-run victory over South Africa in the final.
Rohit concluded his T20I career with an impressive record of 4,231 runs from 159 matches, which included five centuries and 32 fifties.





