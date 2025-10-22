Adelaide ODI shock: Virat Kohli safe, but Rohit Sharma in big trouble | Cricket News

Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 8 runs, while Virat Kohli lasted just eight balls before being sent back to the pavilion for a duck. (Image credit: Agencies)

NEW DELHI: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s much-anticipated return to India colours didn’t go as planned in Perth, but a strong comeback in the second ODI against Australia at Adelaide on Thursday, October 23, could reignite excitement among fans.Adelaide Oval has historically been a fortress for Kohli. In ODIs at this venue, he has scored 244 runs in four matches at an impressive average of 61, including two centuries. His Test record at the ground is even more remarkable, with 537 runs in five matches at an average of 53.70, featuring three centuries. Combined across formats—including ODIs, Tests, and T20Is—Kohli has played 12 matches at Adelaide, scoring 975 runs at an average of 65, with five centuries and a highest score of 141, along with 10 catches.Rohit, on the other hand, has had a modest record at Adelaide. Across six ODIs, he has scored 131 runs at an average of 21.83, with a highest score of 43. Despite this, his experience and match-winning potential make him a key figure in India’s batting line-up.Returning to international cricket after seven months, both stalwarts struggled in the series opener at Perth. Rohit was dismissed for 8 runs, while Kohli lasted just eight balls before being sent back to the pavilion for a duck.India cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar believes the Perth flop should not be overemphasised. “They were playing on probably the bounciest pitch in Australia. It wasn’t going to be easy, especially for players who haven’t played international cricket for a couple of months. It was challenging for Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer, who usually play regularly,” Gavaskar said.He added, “India are still a very, very good team. They’ve won the Champions Trophy. Don’t be surprised if Rohit and Kohli score big in the next two games. The more they play, the more time they spend in the nets, the more throwdowns they get — maybe even from reserve bowlers bowling from 20 yards instead of 22 — the quicker they’ll find their rhythm. Once they’re back among the runs, India’s total will be 300, 300-plus.”