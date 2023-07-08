Afghanistan clinch ODI series with crushing victory over Bangladesh | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Afghanistan showcased their dominance in the one-day international (ODI) format by sealing the three-match series against Bangladesh with a commanding 142-run victory on Saturday. Openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran led the charge with centuries, setting the stage for Afghanistan’s comprehensive triumph.Coming into the match, Bangladesh aimed to put a turbulent week behind them after captain Tamim Iqbal initially announced his retirement abruptly, only to reverse his decision a day later.Afghanistan’s opening pair laid the foundation for a mammoth total of 331/9 in Chittagong with an impressive 256-run partnership, a record stand for the visiting team. The Afghan bowlers then completed the job by bowling out Bangladesh for 189 in the 44th over.Fazalhaq Farooqi claimed 3-22, while Mujeeb Ur Rahman took 3-40 to dismantle the Bangladeshi batting lineup.

The victory makes Afghanistan only the second team in the last seven years to win an ODI series in Bangladesh, following in the footsteps of world champions England.

Mushfiqur Rahim fought a lone battle for the hosts, top-scoring with 69 runs, but received little support as Bangladesh found themselves struggling at 72/6. Mehidy Hasan joined Mushfiqur in an 87-run partnership for the seventh wicket, but their efforts proved insufficient. Mushfiqur eventually fell to Farooqi, leaving last man Ebadot Hossain unable to bat.

Bangladesh, having chosen to bowl first after stand-in skipper Litton Das won the toss, struggled to make breakthroughs on a green surface. By the time Shakib Al Hasan dismissed Gurbaz leg-before, Afghanistan had already neared their previous highest score against Bangladesh of 306/4.

Gurbaz played a sensational innings, smashing 145 runs off just 125 deliveries, comprising 13 fours and eight sixes. Following his dismissal, a few quick wickets fell as Ebadot removed Rahmat Shah (two), while Mehidy accounted for Hashmatullah Shahidi (two) and Najibullah Zadran (10). Shakib, Mehidy, Mustafizur, and Hasan Mahmud all claimed two wickets each for Bangladesh.

Amidst the series drama, Tamim’s retirement announcement and subsequent reversal garnered attention. After meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Tamim decided to withdraw his retirement, opting for a six-week sabbatical before returning for the Asia Cup.

The third and final match of the series will be played at the same venue on July 11, providing an opportunity for Bangladesh to salvage some pride and end the series on a positive note.

