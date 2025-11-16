After controversial ‘bauna’ remarks, Jasprit Bumrah, Temba Bavuma locked in chat; pic goes viral | Cricket News

Jasprit Bumrah and Temba Bavuma engaged in a lively chat after the Proteas took a 1-0 lead in Kolkata. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

A difficult three-day defeat for India ended with an unexpected moment of composure, as Jasprit Bumrah and Temba Bavuma were seen in a light-hearted conversation after the hosts were dismissed for 93 while chasing 124 at Eden Gardens. Bumrah, left unbeaten at the end, walked towards the South Africa captain after Mohammed Siraj fell. Images of the two speaking animatedly as they made their way out of the pitch went viral within minutes, becoming one of the biggest talking points after India’s 30-run loss. The exchange drew attention because of the controversy that had clouded Day 1. During South Africa’s first innings, stump audio captured Bumrah and Rishabh Pant allegedly using the word “bauna” during a chat over a possible lbw review against Bavuma. The remark was widely circulated online, even though India did not pursue the review and replays showed the ball would have gone over. Bavuma was later dismissed for 11 by Kuldeep Yadav. South Africa’s batting coach had said at the end of Day 1 that the visitors would “not take this matter further” and that it would not affect the series. With the post-match scenes on Day 3 showing both players in discussion, the perception was that the incident had been put aside as the match moved on.

Bumrah and Bavuma after the match

On the field, South Africa sealed their first Test win in India in 15 years, defending 124 on a surface that challenged every batter. Simon Harmer’s 4/21 led the attack, supported by Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram and Keshav Maharaj. India, without captain Shubman Gill due to a neck injury, had brief resistance through Washington Sundar’s 31 and Axar Patel’s late hitting, but the innings never recovered once Harmer broke the Sundar-Jurel stand. Bavuma’s unbeaten 55 earlier in the day lifted South Africa to 153, pushing the lead to 123. Ravindra Jadeja finished with 4/50, and Siraj delivered a short burst, but the pressure mounted once India slipped early in the chase.

Poll Should Bumrah and Rishabh Pant have been more cautious with their remarks during the match?

India’s home run had already ended unsteadily last season, and this defeat leaves them needing a win in Guwahati to avoid a second Test series loss at home under Gautam Gambhir. The short turnaround gives little time for reflection, but the conversation between Bumrah and Bavuma suggested both teams are focusing on the cricket alone before the second Test.