After embarrassment at WCL, PCB bans using ‘Pakistan’ name in private leagues: Report | Cricket News

India Champions player Yuvraj Singh with Pakistan Champions player Shahid Afridi.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has reportedly banned the use of the country’s name in private cricket leagues after India Champions refused to play against ‘Pakistan Champions’ in the World Championships of Legends in the UK. The decision was made during a Board of Directors meeting on Thursday, as reported by Telecom Asia Sport.The PCB’s move came after India Champions players twice declined to face Pakistan Champions in the WCL’s second edition, which the board found damaging to the country’s reputation.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!“The decision was taken after a detailed discussion in the Board of Directors meeting on Thursday. The high-level authorities felt Indian players refusing to play Pakistan in the WCL’s second edition twice is hurtful to the name of the country.”The current Pakistan Champions team, however, will be permitted to play in Saturday’s final against South Africa Champions. However, future private organisations will need explicit permission from the PCB to use the country’s name.

“All private organisations will face legal action in case they use Pakistan’s name. PCB has the sole right to allow its use for cricket events if it finds the authenticity of the League and the organisation as reputable.”Various private organisations have previously used Pakistan’s name in minor leagues across Zimbabwe, Kenya, and the USA.The Pakistan government and the Inter-provincial coordination committee (IPC), which oversees sports in the country, has advised the PCB to regulate the use of the country’s name in private cricket leagues.