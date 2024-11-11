সোমবার , ১১ নভেম্বর ২০২৪ | ২৬শে কার্তিক, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

After Gambhir’s swipe at Ponting, Hussey backs Kohli and Rohit to shine in Border-Gavaskar Trophy | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ১১, ২০২৪ ৫:২৭ অপরাহ্ণ
After Gambhir’s swipe at Ponting, Hussey backs Kohli and Rohit to shine in Border-Gavaskar Trophy | Cricket News


NEW DELHI: After Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir criticised Ricky Ponting for questioning Virat Kohli’s form and place in the Indian team, Michael Hussey also voiced his support for the star Indian batter and captain Rohit Sharma, expressing confidence that both will regain their form in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.
“What does Ponting have to do with Indian cricket? I think he should think about Australian cricket. More importantly, I have got no concerns whatsoever for Virat and Rohit,” Gambhir said during an interaction with media before leaving for Australia.
Hussey remarked that it would be the height of foolishness to write off Kohli and Rohit, adding that champion players often excel under pressure.
“We will find out in the first Test match where they are at, mentally and from a skill perspective as well. They will be hurt by this, India. They have got a lot of crowd pullers and quality. We just heard from Gambhir talking about Rohit and Kohli not making runs. The silliest thing you can do is to write off champion players. We have seen it so many times in the past – they come under criticism, but they come out and perform really well,” Hussey said in a conversation with Fox Cricket.

“So, I’m backing them to perform well in Australia. They are proud Indians and proud Test players. But, I still feel Australia will start favourites,” he added.
Speaking in a recent episode of the ICC Review, Ponting said if it was not for Kohli, surviving in Test cricket was tough with such a dismal record.
“I saw a stat the other day about Virat, it said he’s only scored two (three) Test hundreds in the last five years. That didn’t seem right to me, but if that is right, then that is, I mean, that’s a concern,” Ponting said.
“There wouldn’t be anyone else probably even playing international cricket as a top-order batsman that’s only scored two Test match hundreds in five years.”
“I’ve said it before about Virat, you don’t ever question the greats of the game. There’s no doubt, he’s a great of the game. He loves playing against Australia. In fact, I know he loves playing against Australia. And as I said, his record (in Australia) is very good. If there’s a time for him to turn it around, it’d be this series.
“So I wouldn’t be surprised to see Virat make runs in the first game.”





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

প্রত্যক্ষদর্শীদের বয়ান অনুযায়ী, সোমবার জঙ্গিপুরের দিক থেকে ফরাক্কার দিকে যাচ্ছিল একটি অটো।
প্রত্যক্ষদর্শীদের বয়ান অনুযায়ী, সোমবার জঙ্গিপুরের দিক থেকে ফরাক্কার দিকে যাচ্ছিল একটি অটো।
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
স্ত্রী-সন্তানসহ সাবেক এমপি বাহারের দেশত্যাগে নিষেধাজ্ঞা – Corporate Sangbad
স্ত্রী-সন্তানসহ সাবেক এমপি বাহারের দেশত্যাগে নিষেধাজ্ঞা – Corporate Sangbad
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
এই দোকানেই মমতা কিনেছিলেন ৭৫০ টাকার জিনিস! কলকাতা নয়, কোন হাটে এই দোকান রয়েছে জানেন? chief minister herself bought things of 750 rupees from this shop of birbhum
এই দোকানেই মমতা কিনেছিলেন ৭৫০ টাকার জিনিস! কলকাতা নয়, কোন হাটে এই দোকান রয়েছে জানেন? chief minister herself bought things of 750 rupees from this shop of birbhum
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
ওয়েবসাইট উদ্বোধন করলো আইসিবি অ্যাসেট ম্যানেজমেন্ট কোম্পানি – Corporate Sangbad
ওয়েবসাইট উদ্বোধন করলো আইসিবি অ্যাসেট ম্যানেজমেন্ট কোম্পানি – Corporate Sangbad
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
Facts About India’s First Deluxe Train Between Mumbai, Pune

Facts About India’s First Deluxe Train Between Mumbai, Pune

 Ranbir Kapoor Spotted 1st Time After Animal Gets Postponed, Alia Bhatt Spends Sunday With Shaheen

Ranbir Kapoor Spotted 1st Time After Animal Gets Postponed, Alia Bhatt Spends Sunday With Shaheen

 ধামাকা অফার! এবার ক্যাশব্যাক প্রিপেইড প্ল্যান নিয়ে হাজির জিও– News18 Bangla

ধামাকা অফার! এবার ক্যাশব্যাক প্রিপেইড প্ল্যান নিয়ে হাজির জিও– News18 Bangla

 মঙ্গলের মাটিতে গড়গড়িয়ে চলছে নাসার পার্সিভেরেন্স, পৃথিবীতে বসে একবার শব্দ শুনবেন নাকি?

মঙ্গলের মাটিতে গড়গড়িয়ে চলছে নাসার পার্সিভেরেন্স, পৃথিবীতে বসে একবার শব্দ শুনবেন নাকি?

 আর ডিপি নয়! Facebook প্রোফাইলে লাগান ভিডিও, জানুন সহজ পদ্ধতি

আর ডিপি নয়! Facebook প্রোফাইলে লাগান ভিডিও, জানুন সহজ পদ্ধতি

 চট্টগ্রামে যুবককে পিটিয়ে হত্যা

চট্টগ্রামে যুবককে পিটিয়ে হত্যা

 সাপ্তাহিক দর হারানোর শীর্ষে প্রাইম ইন্স্যুরেন্স – Corporate Sangbad

সাপ্তাহিক দর হারানোর শীর্ষে প্রাইম ইন্স্যুরেন্স – Corporate Sangbad

 নার্সিং ডিজির পদত্যাগ দাবিতে বিক্ষোভ

নার্সিং ডিজির পদত্যাগ দাবিতে বিক্ষোভ

 ‘রাজনীতিই বুঝতো না মাহাদি, অথচ সে-ই এখন মৃত্যুর মুখোমুখি’

‘রাজনীতিই বুঝতো না মাহাদি, অথচ সে-ই এখন মৃত্যুর মুখোমুখি’

 রওশন-সাদ মিলে জাপায় হচ্ছে নতুন কমিটি, ‘কোণঠাসা’ জিএম কাদের

রওশন-সাদ মিলে জাপায় হচ্ছে নতুন কমিটি, ‘কোণঠাসা’ জিএম কাদের