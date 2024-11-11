After Gambhir’s swipe at Ponting, Hussey backs Kohli and Rohit to shine in Border-Gavaskar Trophy | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: After Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir criticised Ricky Ponting for questioning Virat Kohli’s form and place in the Indian team, Michael Hussey also voiced his support for the star Indian batter and captain Rohit Sharma, expressing confidence that both will regain their form in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

“What does Ponting have to do with Indian cricket? I think he should think about Australian cricket. More importantly, I have got no concerns whatsoever for Virat and Rohit,” Gambhir said during an interaction with media before leaving for Australia.

Hussey remarked that it would be the height of foolishness to write off Kohli and Rohit, adding that champion players often excel under pressure.

“We will find out in the first Test match where they are at, mentally and from a skill perspective as well. They will be hurt by this, India. They have got a lot of crowd pullers and quality. We just heard from Gambhir talking about Rohit and Kohli not making runs. The silliest thing you can do is to write off champion players. We have seen it so many times in the past – they come under criticism, but they come out and perform really well,” Hussey said in a conversation with Fox Cricket.

“So, I’m backing them to perform well in Australia. They are proud Indians and proud Test players. But, I still feel Australia will start favourites,” he added.

Speaking in a recent episode of the ICC Review, Ponting said if it was not for Kohli, surviving in Test cricket was tough with such a dismal record.

“I saw a stat the other day about Virat, it said he’s only scored two (three) Test hundreds in the last five years. That didn’t seem right to me, but if that is right, then that is, I mean, that’s a concern,” Ponting said.

“There wouldn’t be anyone else probably even playing international cricket as a top-order batsman that’s only scored two Test match hundreds in five years.”

“I’ve said it before about Virat, you don’t ever question the greats of the game. There’s no doubt, he’s a great of the game. He loves playing against Australia. In fact, I know he loves playing against Australia. And as I said, his record (in Australia) is very good. If there’s a time for him to turn it around, it’d be this series.

“So I wouldn’t be surprised to see Virat make runs in the first game.”