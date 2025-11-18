After two players leave Pakistan, Sri Lanka summon Wanindu Hasaranga’s replacement for T20I tri-series | Cricket News

Naseem Shah (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Sri Lanka have included leg-spinner Vijayakanth Viyaskanth in their T20I squad for the upcoming tri-series with Pakistan and Zimbabwe, starting Tuesday.Viyaskanth is currently in Doha playing for Lanka ‘A’ in the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025. He will travel directly from Qatar to Pakistan to join the national team.

“Sri Lanka Cricket selectors have included leg-spinner Vijayakanth Viyaskanth in the National Men’s Squad for the T20I Tri-Series in Pakistan. He will travel to Pakistan directly from Qatar, where he was part of the Sri Lanka ‘A’ Team competing in the ‘Asia Cup Rising Stars’ Tournament. Viyaskanth has been drafted into the squad as Wanindu Hasaranga is yet to fully recover from the hamstring tightness he suffered during the ODI series,” Sri Lanka Cricket said in an official statement.Sri Lanka Cricket announced on Monday that captain Charith Asalanka and fast bowler Asitha Fernando would return home from Pakistan due to illness and miss the upcoming T20 tri-series against Pakistan and Zimbabwe. Calling it a precautionary step, the board said the move ensures proper recovery ahead of future commitments. Dasun Shanaka will lead the team, and Pavan Rathnayake has been added to the squad. The update comes amid heightened security concerns after a suicide bombing in Islamabad, though Sri Lankan players were instructed to remain in Pakistan for the ongoing tour. Pakistan recently completed a 3-0 ODI sweep over Sri Lanka.The T20I tri-nation tournament will serve as preparation for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Teams will play four matches each, with the top two advancing to the final on November 29.All seven T20I matches, including the final, will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.The Pakistan Cricket Board has revised the tournament schedule. The opening match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe is now scheduled for November 18, instead of November 17.The schedule adjustment came after two ODI matches against Sri Lanka were postponed by a day. Several team members had requested to return to Sri Lanka following a suicide bombing in Islamabad.Afghanistan were initially the third team in the tri-series alongside Pakistan and Sri Lanka. They withdrew after three local cricketers were killed in Pakistani airstrikes in Paktika province.Zimbabwe have now replaced Afghanistan in the tri-series.