Age is just a number! At 42, England legend James Anderson set for captaincy role | Cricket News

England’s veteran fast bowler James Anderson is set to captain Lancashire in their next two County Championship matches, as current captain Marcus Harris returns to Australia for his child’s birth. The 42-year-old Anderson will make his professional captaincy debut, leading the team against Kent in Blackpool on Sunday and Derbyshire in Chesterfield.Anderson, who has played only one Championship match this season due to a calf injury, has recently found success in the Vitality Blast, claiming 10 wickets in four matches after returning to the format following a decade-long absence.“Jimmy will lead the side and it is exciting for him and us. He has captained only once and that was in a pre-season tour T20 game in Dubai, so it will be nice for Jimmy and nice for the lads. He has obviously got a lot to offer on and off the field. It will be a proud moment for him,” interim head coach Steven Croft told BBC sport.

Lancashire has experienced significant changes this season, with Harris taking over the red-ball captaincy from Keaton Jennings after a disappointing start to the campaign that also led to head coach Dale Benkenstein’s departure. Anderson will become the club’s third Championship captain this summer. The team currently sits second from bottom in Division Two, recording five draws and two losses in seven games. Their performance in the Vitality Blast has been more promising, with four wins in six matches placing them third in the North Group.

“The way I’m looking at it, and what I will say to the team, is this is a pivot in the season. Seven games that have gone before, we can’t do anything about. But we still have seven games to climb the ladder, and there is still a chance we can go up,” Croft added.Anderson’s appointment comes at a crucial time for Lancashire as they seek to improve their position in the County Championship standings, with his extensive experience expected to benefit the team during this transition period.