AIFF proposes Super Cup as season opener amid ISL uncertainty | Football News

The All India Football Federation proposed on Thursday to hold the Super Cup tournament from mid-September, aiming to provide Indian Super League clubs with sufficient competitive matches amid uncertainty over the ISL season’s start date and format. The proposal came during a meeting with ISL club representatives who have expressed concerns about the upcoming season being put on hold due to issues with the Master Rights Agreement renewal.Representatives from Mohun Bagan Super Giant, East Bengal, and Odisha FC participated virtually in the meeting, while representatives from the other 10 ISL clubs attended in person in New Delhi.“AIFF proposes that the Super Cup football tournament start from second or third week of September to ensure the ISL clubs get enough competitive matches. The AIFF and all the 13 ISL clubs collectively took the decision in national interest. We will meet again in 7 to 10 days and take a final decision,” said AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey.“We are hoping to have ISL this season though it may be a bit late. But we can do it with certain changes, may be in format or other things. But that will be decided later, no decision on those things yet,” Chaubey added regarding the ISL uncertainty.The Super Cup, typically held at the season’s end, is now likely to commence the season. The tournament is expected to conclude before India’s AFC Asian Cup qualification matches against Singapore on October 9 and 14.The Indian Super League usually runs from September to April. The current Master Rights Agreement between Football Sports Development Limited, the ISL organizer, and AIFF is set to expire on December 8, 2025.

The uncertainty has already impacted several clubs. Chennaiyin FC announced a temporary suspension of operations for their first-team players and staff on Wednesday, following similar moves by Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC.The decision about the Super Cup’s timing comes as a response to the current situation surrounding the ISL’s future. The federation and clubs are working to ensure competitive football continues despite the challenges with the league’s organization.The rescheduling of the Super Cup represents a significant change in the Indian football calendar, as it moves from its traditional end-of-season slot to potentially becoming the season opener.The AIFF and club representatives are expected to meet again within 7-10 days to finalize the arrangements and make concrete decisions about both tournaments’ formats and schedules.