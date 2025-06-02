Akash Ambani’s emotional speech to Mumbai Indians players after IPL 2025 exit – WATCH | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Mumbai Indians (MI) missed out on reaching the IPL final for the fifth straight season, crashing out after a loss to Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 2 on Sunday, June 1. Batting first, the Hardik Pandya-led side posted a solid 203/6. Despite picking up two early wickets in the powerplay, MI couldn’t keep PBKS from staying in the hunt.A brilliant unbeaten knock of 87 off 41 balls from Shreyas Iyer guided PBKS to a successful chase in 19 overs, with five wickets in hand. After the defeat, MI owner Akash Ambani visited the dressing room to speak with the players.“The last thing that I want to leave you with it’s actually one of my dad’s quotes that situations and circumstances like this can either make two choices, right: Becoming a bitter person or becoming a better person. And better person applies to each and everyone individually of what it takes skills wise, mentality wise, team spirit wise,” Akash said.“I am sure as hell and it is certain no one should take whatever is lost bitterly. We should take it better and understand what it takes. What it takes to be a champion of the IPL. Wishing you all the best for the upcoming nine months to be. See you guys soon and thank you for everything.”MI had a rocky start to their IPL 2025 campaign, winning just one of their first five matches. They turned things around mid-season and finished fourth with eight wins from 14 games.

IPL 2025 Final, RCB vs Punjab Kings: The wait will finally end in Ahmedabad

A chance to finish in the top two slipped away after a final league-stage defeat—again to PBKS, who later ended MI’s playoff run. Prior to that, MI had kept their hopes alive by beating Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator on May 30.Now, PBKS will face RCB in the IPL 2025 final on Tuesday, June 3. Both teams are eyeing their maiden IPL title, having been part of the league since its beginning.